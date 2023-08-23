Notifications

JK PSC Combined Competitive Exam result out: Bhaderwah Anmol Rathore became topper jammu Saurabh second

जेके पीएससी संयुक्त प्रतियोगी परीक्षा: भद्रवाह की अनमोल राठौर बनीं टॉपर, ज्यौड़िया के सौरभ दूसरे स्थान पर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Published by: kumar गुलशन कुमार Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2023 10:25 AM IST
सार

जेकपीएससी ने स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा विभाग में 220 पदों के लिए संयुक्त प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का अंतिम परिणाम जारी किया है। डोडा जिले के भद्रवाह के उदराना की अनमोल राठौड़ टॉपर रही हैं।

JK PSC Combined Competitive Exam result out: Bhaderwah Anmol Rathore became topper jammu Saurabh second
result - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
जम्मू-कश्मीर लोक सेवा आयोग (जेकपीएससी) ने स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा विभाग में 220 पदों के लिए संयुक्त प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का अंतिम परिणाम जारी किया है। डोडा जिले के भद्रवाह के उदराना की अनमोल राठौड़ टॉपर रही हैं। उन्होंने 1084.5 फीसदी अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। वहीं ज्यौड़ियां के सौरभ टगोत्रा 1074. 50 अंक लेकर दूसरे स्थान पर रहे।



इसके अलावा अक्षय परिहार ने 1073.50,मोहम्मद हुजेफ शेखजदा, ने 1070, मोइन खान ने 1065.50 फीसदी, बुश्रा अश्रफ शाह ने 1061,वाजिजा ने 1058.50, अदिति सिंघल ने 1056 अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। जेकेपीएससी के सचिव बशीर अहमद डार की ओर जारी की गई अधिसूचना में बताया गया है कि संयुक्त प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के माध्यम से भरे जाने के लिए 220 पदों के लिए 31 जुलाई 2021 को आयोजित की गई थी। 


इसमें 23,571 उम्मीदवार शामिल हुए थे। उसके बाद अगस्त.2022, को 4944 उम्मीदवारों को मुख्य परीक्षा के लिए योग्य घोषित किया गया था। उसमें से 3891 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। उसमें से 787 अभ्यर्थियों की साक्षात्कार के लिए सिफारिश की गई थी।

23 और 24 को मेडिकल जांच

मेरिट सूची में आए 218 अभ्यर्थियों को जीएमसी अनंतनाग, बारामुला, डोडा, हंदवाड़ा, जम्मू, कठुआ, राजोरी, श्रीनगर और उधमपुर में 23 और 24 अगस्त को मेडिकल जांच करवानी होगी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

