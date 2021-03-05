शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकवादियों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी पर फेंका ग्रेनेड, बाल-बाल बचे लोग

Pooja Tripathi अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Published by: पूजा त्रिपाठी
Updated Fri, 05 Mar 2021 12:49 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस पर ग्रेनेड का हमला
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस पर ग्रेनेड का हमला - फोटो : एएनआई
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों ने कुपवाड़ा बस स्टैंड के पास जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की गाड़ी पर ग्रेनेड फेंका। हालांकि ग्रेनेड फटा नहीं। सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके की घेराबंदी कर दी है।
जानकारी के अनुसार एक अज्ञात शख्स अचानक कुपवाड़ा बस स्टैंड के पास आया और वहां से जा रही पुलिस की गाड़ी पर हैंड ग्रेनेड फेंक दिया। हालांकि वह लक्ष्य से चूक गया और जमीन पर जा गिरा। हालांकि ग्रेनेड जमीन पर गिरने के बाद भी नहीं फटा जिससेे बड़ा हादसा टल गया। घटना के बाद बीडीएस टीम को बुलाकर इलाके की घेराबंदी कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

 

