जम्मू-कश्मीरः बाग में पढ़ाया जा रहा था आतंक का पाठ, लश्कर आतंकी सज्जाद के ठिकाने पर पुलिस का छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 05:52 PM IST
आतंकी ठिकाना
आतंकी ठिकाना - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर के सोपोर में प्रदेश की पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। इलाके के एक बाग में पुलिस को आतंकी ठिकाने की सूचना मिली। सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस ने उक्त बाग पर छापा मारा जहां से आतंकियों से जुड़ी कई अहम जानकारी मिली हैं। हालांकि पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले आतंकी वहां से फरार हो चुके थे।
बता दें कि सोपोर के एक बाग में लश्कर का आतंकी सज्जाद हैदर का ठिकाना था। यह बाग उसके मामा का बताया जा रहा है। इसी बगीचे में आतंक की तालीम दी जाती थी। पुलिस उसके एक आतंकी को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

jammu kashmir police terrorist sajad hyder let terror
