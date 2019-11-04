जम्मू-कश्मीरः बाग में पढ़ाया जा रहा था आतंक का पाठ, लश्कर आतंकी सज्जाद के ठिकाने पर पुलिस का छापा

J&K Police: Unearthed and destroyed a terror hideout in a Sopore orchard. It was hiding place of terrorist Sajad Hyder of LeT and orchard belongs to his mother’s brother. This is where he was training new recruits. One of his new recruits has already been apprehended by police pic.twitter.com/ouDOJTkb9Q— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019
शीतकालीन राजधानी जम्मू में दरबार सजने की पूर्वसंध्या पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह से मुलाकात की।
4 नवंबर 2019