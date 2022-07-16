Jammu kashmir News :  दिहाड़ी मजदूर की बेटी ने दसवीं बोर्ड में हासिल किए 99.8% अंक

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले की रीतिका ने दसवीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में 99.8 प्रतिशत अंक हासिल किए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उसके पिता राज्य के लोक निर्माण विभाग में दिहाड़ी मजदूर हैं।
I'm happy with my performance. There's no tuition in the village. My father is a daily wager in PWD department. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an Army Officer after clearing NDA or UPSC exams & serve the nation: Reetika Sharma,topper of Class 10th pic.twitter.com/1lFQ7NSQfe— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
