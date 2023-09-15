ये कैसा साक्षात्कार: तुमने पति ढूंढ लिया, शादी कब करोगी- हाथ पकड़ फारूक ने महिला रिपोर्टर से पूछे अनुचित सवाल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद फारूक अब्दुल्ला का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे लेकर उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि एक युवा महिला संवाददाता सांसद फारूक से किसी विषय पर सवाल पूछने की कोशिश करती हैं। जैसे ही वह अपनी बात शुरू करती हैं तो फारूक उनसे कुछ अनुचित सवाल पूछ कर उन्हें असहज महसूस करा देते हैं और बिना सवालों के जवाब दिए आगे बढ़ जाते हैं।
Farooq Abdullah, I.N.D.I Alliance veteran and father of ever pontificating Omar Abdullah, is at his abominable best. If there was ever a case of making workplace uncomfortable for women, then this is it.
The reporter is perhaps his grand daughter’s age or younger. But that… pic.twitter.com/8zmb2aYrPY— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 15, 2023
