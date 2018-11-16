शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu kashmir militants kidnapped and killed a civilian in pulwama

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकवादियों ने नागरिक को अगवा कर की हत्या

एजेंसी, श्रीनगर Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 01:17 PM IST
jammu kashmir militants kidnapped and killed a civilian in pulwama
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में आतंकवादियों ने एक नागरिक का अपहरण किया और बाद में उसकी हत्या कर दी। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि दक्षिण कश्मीर में शोपियां जिले के सफनगरी इलाके के निवासी नदीम मंजूर को गुरुवार रात अगवा किया गया था। 
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने बताया कि बाद में आतंकवादियों ने मंजूर की हत्या कर दी। अधिकारी ने कहा, "मंजूर का गोलियों से छलनी शव पुलिस ने निक्लोरा पुलवामा से बरामद किया।" 

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
 

Recommended

Bollywood

PHOTOS: दुल्हन बन ऐसे खिलखिला रहीं दीपिका पादुकोण, 48 घंटों के लंबे इंतजार के बाद लीक हुई इकलौती तस्वीर

15 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika, ranveer
ranveer deepika
deepika ranveer
Bollywood

PHOTOS: दुल्हन बन ऐसे खिलखिला रहीं दीपिका पादुकोण, 48 घंटों के लंबे इंतजार के बाद लीक हुई इकलौती तस्वीर

15 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

युवी-रैना-रहाणे नहीं खेलेंगे 2019 विश्व कप! विराट के सामने रवि शास्त्री ने किया इशारा

15 नवंबर 2018

yuvi raina
Cricket News

युवी-रैना-रहाणे नहीं खेलेंगे 2019 विश्व कप! विराट के सामने रवि शास्त्री ने किया इशारा

15 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: नंदी पूजा से लेकर शादी की पहली तस्वीर तक, ये है दीपिका-रणवीर का पूरा वेडिंग एलबम

15 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
Deepika and Ranveer
deepika ranveer
Bollywood

PHOTOS: नंदी पूजा से लेकर शादी की पहली तस्वीर तक, ये है दीपिका-रणवीर का पूरा वेडिंग एलबम

15 नवंबर 2018

sun transit
Predictions

सूर्य का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर : जानें किन राशियों को मिलेगा वरदान और किन्हें रहना होगा सावधान

16 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: इटली से आते ही मुंबई के इस घर में रहेंगे दीपिका-रणवीर, नई नवेली दुल्हन का ऐसे होगा वेलकम

16 नवंबर 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone house
Deepika Padukone house
Deepika Padukone house
Bollywood

PHOTOS: इटली से आते ही मुंबई के इस घर में रहेंगे दीपिका-रणवीर, नई नवेली दुल्हन का ऐसे होगा वेलकम

16 नवंबर 2018

rashifal
Predictions

16 नवंबर राशिफल: चंद्रमा कुंभ राशि में होने और ध्रुव योग बनने से इन राशियों को मिल सकता है फायदा

15 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir police militants kidnapped
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

SBI Axis and ICICI Bank account holders can switch on and off their debit card whenever they want
Personal Finance

डेबिट कार्ड से नहीं होगा फ्रॉड, इन बैंकों ने शुरू की ऑन-ऑफ की सुविधा

16 नवंबर 2018

Jellyfish
Amazing Animals

इस अजीबोगरीब जीव को मिला है अमरता का वरदान, इसकी खूबियां आपको कर देंगी हैरान

16 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
National

पुलिस की हेलमेट चेकिंग में हत्थे चढ़ा हत्यारा, दोस्त को चाकू मारकर भागा था

16 नवंबर 2018

शेफ दिवांशु पुरी से जानें फ्रिटर्स बनाने का तरीका
Food

National Fast Food Day: घर पर बनाएं बच्चों के लिए ये आसान ‘Banana Fritters’

16 नवंबर 2018

Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Humour

रणवीर-दीपिका की शादी की फोटो देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने तोड़ा अपना व्रत, पढ़ें मजेदार ट्वीट

16 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुरुष बांझपन के उपचार का सफल तरीका है इंट्रासाइटोप्लास्मिक स्पर्म इंजेक्शन
Health & Fitness

बांझपन दूर करेगी ये तकनीक, आप भी बन सकते हैं माता-पिता

16 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

एक नहीं तीन प्रेमिकाओं के शौक पूरा करने में प्रेमी पहुंच गया जेल, कहानी दिलचस्प

16 नवंबर 2018

Couple
Rest of World

मंगेतर ने कहा था - नहीं आऊं तो भी मुझसे ही शादी करना, युवती ने पूरी की अंतिम इच्छा

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लव स्टोरी का 'विलेन बना दरोगा', शादी के बाद गर्भवती हुई लड़की को भेजा नारी निकेतन और प्रेमी को जेल 

16 नवंबर 2018

Rishikesh
Travel

केवल 5000 रुपए में घूमें देश की ये 5 सबसे खूबसूरत जगहें

15 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

indian security forces destroyed paksitani army posts on jammu kashmir border
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान की तीन सैन्य पोस्ट तबाह, भारत ने घुसपैठ का दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

पाकिस्तान ने वीरवार को भी सुंदरबनी व पलांवाला सेक्टर में अग्रिम पोस्टों को निशाना बनाकर गोले दागे। माना जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तान गोलाबारी की आड़ में आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराना चाहता है। जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाकिस्तान की तीन पोस्टें तबाह हो गई हैं।

15 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बीजेपी एमपी का त्याग पत्र
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीजेपी सांसद ने पार्टी छोड़ने के साथ एमपी पद से दिया इस्तीफा, ये है अहम वजह...

15 नवंबर 2018

दीपिका सिंह राजावत
Jammu

कठुआ गैंगरेप कांड: पीड़ित परिवार ने अपने ही वकील को हटाया, यह है उसकी अहम वजह

15 नवंबर 2018

arrest
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एमएलए के घर से हथियार लूटने वाले एसपीओ का करीबी हिजबुल आंतकी पुलवामा में गिरफ्तार

15 नवंबर 2018

जम्मू नगर निगम के लिए चुने गए मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर
Jammu

8 साल बाद जम्मू में चंद्र मोहन बने मेयर और पूर्णिमा बनीं डिप्टी मेयर, भाजपा का छाया परचम

15 नवंबर 2018

सेना का सर्च ऑपरेशन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: राजोरी में कई आतंकियों के छुपे होने की सूचना, सेना ने चलाया सर्च ऑपरेशन

15 नवंबर 2018

गगन भगत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पार्टी से निलंबित बीजेपी विधायक गगन भगत पर पार्टी बेनतीजा, निलंबन अवधि हुई खत्म

15 नवंबर 2018

सीजफायर उल्लंघन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने किया सीजफायर उल्लंघन, पलांवाला और राजौरी के बाद सुंदरबनी में गोलीबारी

15 नवंबर 2018

two militants of hizbul mujahideen arrested by security forces in pulwama jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के दो आतंकी गिरफ्तार, हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

पकड़े गए आतंकी शब्बीर अहमद और मोहम्मद अकीब
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, चार आतंकी गिरफ्तार, ग्रेनेड सहित हथियार बरामद

14 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

जम्मू और कश्मीर से एक वीडियो सामने आया है। ये वीडियो जोजिला दर्रे है, जहां जम्मू –कश्मीर पुलिस के कुछ जवान अपनी गाड़ी के साथ हिमस्खन के बीच फंस गए। इन जवानों में सोनमर्ग के एसएचओ मंजूर अहमद भी शामिल हैं।

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

5 नवंबर 2018

ओवैसी 1:05

मुगल रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी, फंसे हुए लोगों को किया गया रेस्क्यू

5 नवंबर 2018

सत्यपाल 1:22

सत्यपाल मलिक ने अनिल परिहार की हत्या को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, बोले आतंकियों की कर ली गई है पहचान

5 नवंबर 2018

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में ताजा बर्फबारी के बाद हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी जारी, 7 जिलों में अलर्ट

14 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रोहिंग्या बस्ती में मौलवी ने मदरसे में पढ़ने वाली छात्रा से किया कुछ ऐसा, सह ना पाई वो

12 नवंबर 2018

ceasefire violation by pakistan in naushera and palanwala sector jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर की नापाक हरकत, नौशेरा और पलांवाला सेक्टर पर शुरू की फायरिंग

14 नवंबर 2018

बीएसएफ की पाकिस्तानी रेंजर्स के साथ सेक्टर स्तरीय फ्लैग मीटिंग
Jammu

सुबह सीमा पर शांति बनाए रखने पर पाक से बनी सहमति, शाम होते-होते सीजफायर उल्लंघन में एक जवान शहीद

13 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू एअरपोर्ट पर टला बड़ा विमान हादसा, दिल्ली जा रही थी स्पाइसजेट की फ्लाइट

13 नवंबर 2018

jammu landslide
Jammu

J&K: चश्मा क्षेत्र में तीनों लोगों के शव बरामद, 5 नवंबर को भूस्खलन में हुए थे लापता

15 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.