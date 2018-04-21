शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu-Kashmir Law Minister said Investigation of Kathua rape case has been done very professionally

J&K: कठुआ कांड पर बोले कानून मंत्री- प्रोफेशनल तरीके से हो रही जांच, अपराधी को नहीं बख्शा जाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 04:56 PM IST
Abdul Haq Khan, Jammu and Kashmir Law Minister
Abdul Haq Khan, Jammu and Kashmir Law Minister - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कठुआ रेप केस को लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के कानून मंत्री का बयान आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि, 'कठुआ मामले की जांच बहुत ही प्रोफेशनल तरीके से हो रही है। न केवल जिला अदालत बल्कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी इस मामले को देख रहा है। इस मामले में फास्ट ट्रैक केस के रूप में कार्रवाई हो रही है। अपराधी को दंडित किया जाएगा।'
 
बता दें कि कठुआ कांड के बाद देश भर में बच्चियों से दुष्कर्म को लेकर गुस्सा है। इस मामलों में सख्त रुख अपनाते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने भी अहम फैसला लिया है। शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री आवास पर ढाई घंटे चली बैठक में केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने 12 साल तक की बच्ची से रेप के दोषी को फांसी का कानून बनाने का फैसला किया। कैबिनेट ने इसके लिए कानून बनाने को अध्यादेश लाने को मंजूरी दे दी। अब इस अध्यादेश को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के पास भेजा जाएगा।

फिलहाल बच्चियों के खिलाफ यौन अपराधों के मामले में पॉक्सो के तहत कार्रवाई की जाती है, जिसमें अधिकतम उम्रकैद की सजा का प्रावधान है। दरअसल, जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ, गुजरात के सूरत, उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में बच्चियों से दुष्कर्म के मामले उजागर होने के बाद देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन किए गए। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी घटनाओं पर दुख जताते हुए कहा था कि देश की बेटियों को न्याय मिलेगा।

वहीं पॉक्सो अधिनियम में संशोधन करने के लिए लाए जा रहे अध्यादेश पर कठुआ रेप पीड़िता के पिता ने कहा कि, 'हम साधारण लोग हैं, हम सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए निर्णयों के महत्वपूर्ण पहलू को नहीं जानते हैं, लेकिन जो भी वे कर रहे हैं वह अच्छा है, हम न्याय के लिए आशावादी हैं। एक बच्चा, बच्चा होता है वह कोई कोई हिंदू या मुस्लिम नहीं है।



 
kathua rape case supreme court abdul haq khan jammu and kashmir law minister

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

lord hanuman never accept these type of worship
Religion

हनुमानजी ऐसे 4 काम करने वालों की पूजा कभी नहीं करते स्वीकार

21 अप्रैल 2018

urine
Yoga and Health

टॉयलेट करते समय कभी न करें ये 4 बड़ी गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

21 अप्रैल 2018

विशाल सिंह
Bollywood

'गदर' मचाने के बाद एक्शन फिल्म लेकर आ रहा ये भोजपुरी स्टार, दिखेंगे आम्रपाली के लटके-झटके

21 अप्रैल 2018

Beyond The Clouds
Bollywood

डेब्यू फिल्म 'Beyond The Clouds' की पहले दिन की कमाई जान खुद ईशन खट्टर को नहीं होगा यकीन

21 अप्रैल 2018

aloe vera
Healthy Food

पेट के लिए किसी वरदान से कम नहीं है ऐलोवेरा, दिन में एक बार लें और दूर करें ये 5 बीमारियां

21 अप्रैल 2018

मौनी रॉय
Bollywood

फैंस का टूटा दिल, सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म में नजर नहीं आएंगी टीवी की ये 'नागिन'

21 अप्रैल 2018

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

दूल्हा बनने को तैयार हैं 52 साल के मिलिंद सोमन, हल्दी की रस्म में मां और मंगेतर के साथ खूब नाचे

21 अप्रैल 2018

notes
Weird Stories

गर्लफ्रेंड ने शादी से किया मना तो ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने लाखों रुपए लेकर कर दी ऐसी हरकत, फिर जो हुआ...

21 अप्रैल 2018

रश्मि देसाई
Bollywood

रश्मि देसाई ने अचानक छोड़ा शो, बोलीं- 'मुझे नहीं पता था कि आज मेंरा आखिरी दिन है'

21 अप्रैल 2018

ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

IPL मैच के दौरान इस फिल्म का टीजर नहीं रिलीज करेंगे रणबीर कपूर, जान लें क्या है वजह

21 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

पेड़ से टकराई कार
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में पेड़ से टकराई कार, चालक सहित पांच लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

मिर्जापुर में शनिवार को एक कार पेड़ से टकरा गई। हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

21 अप्रैल 2018

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha left BJP
Bihar

यशवंत सिन्हा ने आखिरकार छोड़ी पार्टी, बोले- दबाव में चुनाव आयोग, सरकार के इशारे पर चल रही एजेंसियां

21 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

अब डीएल बनवाना हुआ आसान, घर बैठे ही इस तरह करें अप्लाई

21 अप्रैल 2018

Indore Rape: Bar Association decides to not represent any rape accused
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर रेप कांड: बार एसोसिएशन का फैसला, नहीं लड़ेंगे बलात्कारियों का केस

21 अप्रैल 2018

Amit Shah
Lucknow

रायबरेली को परिवारवाद से निकालकर विकासवाद की ओर ले जाएंगे: अमित शाह

21 अप्रैल 2018

Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the PM, expressing anger over the removal of the Atishi Marlena
Delhi NCR

पढ़िए आतिशी मारलेना को हटाने पर मनीष सिसोदिया ने PM को पत्र में क्या लिखा

21 अप्रैल 2018

रायबरेली में जीआईसी मैदान पहुंचने पर लोगों का अभिवादन करते अमित शाह।
Lucknow

कांग्रेस के गढ़ में पहुंचे अमित शाह, कांग्रेस एमएलसी दिनेश प्रताप सिंह होंगे भाजपा में शामिल

21 अप्रैल 2018

Teacher
Lucknow

सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती में नया अड़ंगा, इन अभ्यर्थियों को नहीं मिलेंगे नियुक्तिपत्र

21 अप्रैल 2018

indore rape case police did not helped friendly victim girl family
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर रेप केस: बच्ची की तलाश में पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचे परिजनों को लौटाया, कहा- सुबह आना

21 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

24 घंटों में दो बार शर्मसार हुआ मध्य प्रदेश, मासूम का रेप करके 10 फीट ऊंचाई से फेंका

21 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कठुआ गैंगरेप पर ये बोलीं सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती

बुधवार को जम्मू कश्मीर की श्रीमाता वैैष्णो देवी के दीक्षांत समारोह में हिस्सा लेने पहुंची सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि कैसे कोई एक छोटी बच्ची के साथ ऐसा घिनौना कृत्य कर सकता है। खुद सुनिए क्या बोलीं सीएम महबूब मुफ्ती।

18 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ गैंगरेप 3:01

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मुख्य आरोपी की बेटी ने किया हंगामा, पीड़िता की वकील ने जताई रेप, हत्या की आशंका

16 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 0:50

कठुआ रेप केस में आज से शुरू होगा ट्रायल, पेश किए जाएंगे सात आरोपी

16 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 3:14

कठुआ गैंगरेप: इस तरह से होगी केस की जांच

15 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ 3:10

कठुआ गैंगरेप: बच्ची के गैंगरेप का 60 साल का मुख्य आरोपी, हैरान कर देंगे ये खुलासे

15 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

demo pic
Varanasi

मोबाइल देने के बहाने किशोरी को बुलाया, फिर नकली पिस्टल दिखाकर किया गैंगरेप

21 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

सातवीं की छात्रा से आठवीं के छात्र ने किया दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता की हालत गंभीर 

21 अप्रैल 2018

बाल संसद
Varanasi

बाल संसद दुराचार पर गंभीर, कहा-आरोपियों को हो फांसी की सजा

21 अप्रैल 2018

डिप्टी सीएम निर्मल सिंह
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः CBI जांच न होने के विरोध में डिप्टी सीएम निर्मल सिंह को दिखाया काला झंडा

20 अप्रैल 2018

stones pelted at artist who protest against kathua rape case through her paintings
India News

पेंटिंग्स के जरिए कठुआ रेप का विरोध करने वाली आर्टिस्ट के घर पर फेंके गए पत्थर

20 अप्रैल 2018

kathua
Jammu

नइमा अहमद ने कहा- अब बहुत हो चुका, अब कठुआ कांड पर बंद हो राजनीति

19 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.