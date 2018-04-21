Investigation of Kathua rape case has been done very professionally. Not only the district court but also the Supreme Court is looking into the matter. This case will be treated as a fast track case. The culprit will be punished: Abdul Haq Khan, #JammuAndKashmir Law Minister pic.twitter.com/9IUVo4JZ8N— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018
We are simple people, we do not know the nitigrities of the decisions that the govt takes but whatever they're doing is good, we are hopeful for justice. A child is a child there is no Hindu or Muslim in that: Father of #Kathua rape victim on the ordinance to amend the POCSO Act pic.twitter.com/9Eb5jmWoKf— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018
21 अप्रैल 2018