Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   jammu Kashmir Government issues guidelines on lockdown measures with effect from tomorrow

जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश, राज्य में बंद रहेंगे सभी धार्मिक स्थल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 08:14 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : बासित जरगर

जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन ने कल से लागू हो रहे नए लॉकडाउन के निशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके मुताबिक अगले आदेश तक राज्य में सभी धार्मिक स्थल बंद रहेंगे। बिना इजाजत के कोई भी राज्य की सीमा से बाहर नहीं जा सकेगा। 
jammu kashmir govt lockdown

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

