शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to examine grievances of registered migrants

जम्मू-कश्मीरः प्रदेश सरकार ने विस्थापितों की समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए गठित की कमेटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 10:08 PM IST
उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदेश सरकार ने पंजीकृत जम्मू विस्थापितों की समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए कमेटी का गठन किया है। मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय जम्मू में वरिष्ठ अतिरिक्त आयुक्त को कमेटी का चेयरपर्सन बनाया गया है।
विज्ञापन
सामान्य प्रशासनिक विभाग की तरफ से सोमवार को जारी आदेशानुसार कमेटी में राहत और पुनर्वास आयुक्त (विस्थापित) जम्मू को सदस्य सचिव और आपदा प्रबंधन, राहत और पुनर्वास विभाग के वित्त निदेशक को सदस्य बनाया गया है। कमेटी आपदा प्रबंधन, राहत, पुनर्वास और पुनर्निर्माण विभाग के अंतर्गत कार्य करेगी।

अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2020 हुई लॉन्च, BS6 इंजन वाली कार देती है 31 KM से ज्यादा का माइलेज

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

घर से भागकर मुंबई में गुंडागर्दी करता था ये एक्टर, ऐसे बना फिल्मों का 'लॉयन'

27 जनवरी 2020

Ajit Khan
अजीत
अजीत
अजीत
Bollywood

घर से भागकर मुंबई में गुंडागर्दी करता था ये एक्टर, ऐसे बना फिल्मों का 'लॉयन'

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

'मेरी भतीजी को ट्रेन में शराबी छेड़ रहे हैं', तिग्मांशु धूलिया ने मांगी मदद तो पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन

27 जनवरी 2020

फिल्म डायरेक्टर व एक्टर तिग्मांशू धूलिया
tigmanshu dhulia
तिग्मांशु धूलिया
तिग्मांशु धूलिया
Bollywood

'मेरी भतीजी को ट्रेन में शराबी छेड़ रहे हैं', तिग्मांशु धूलिया ने मांगी मदद तो पुलिस ने लिया एक्शन

27 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पहली बार विशाल आदित्य सिंह के भाई का आया बयान, खोल दी शो की पोल

27 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
vishal aditya singh
vishal aditya singh
Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पहली बार विशाल आदित्य सिंह के भाई का आया बयान, खोल दी शो की पोल

27 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता का ट्वीट वायरल, लिखा- 'यह साबित नहीं करना कि हिंदुस्तान आपके बाप का है, बल्कि..'

27 जनवरी 2020

परेश रावल
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal
परेश रावल
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता का ट्वीट वायरल, लिखा- 'यह साबित नहीं करना कि हिंदुस्तान आपके बाप का है, बल्कि..'

27 जनवरी 2020

27 जनवरी का राशिफल
Predictions

27 जनवरी राशिफल: सोमवार के दिन इन 5 राशियों की बदल सकती है किस्मत, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

27 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir migrants migrants in jammu
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जयवीर शेरगिल और अदनान सामी
Bollywood

कांग्रेस नेता को अदनान सामी का करारा जवाब, लिखा- 'बच्चे क्या तुम अपना दिमाग..'

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
Bollywood

Grammy 2020 : में प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बोल्डनेस से हैरान हुए फैंस, बोले- 'भारत का नाम क्यों खराब कर रही हो'

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पहली बार विशाल आदित्य सिंह के भाई का आया बयान, खोल दी शो की पोल

27 जनवरी 2020

लाल सिंह चड्ढा और बच्चन पांडे
Bollywood

आमिर से मुकाबले के पहले ही 'खिलाड़ी' ने छोड़ा मैदान, अब इस दिन रिलीज होगी 'बच्चन पांडे'

27 जनवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Alto 2020 हुई लॉन्च, BS6 इंजन वाली कार देती है 31 KM से ज्यादा का माइलेज

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

Grammys 2020: प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी बेहद बोल्ड ड्रेस, हॉलीवुड हसीनाओं को पीछे छोड़ लूट ली महफिल

27 जनवरी 2020

परेश रावल
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता का ट्वीट वायरल, लिखा- 'यह साबित नहीं करना कि हिंदुस्तान आपके बाप का है, बल्कि..'

27 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान बिग बॉस सीजन-10
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान खान ने बातों-बातों में खोल दिया विनर का नाम, घरवाले नहीं दे पाए ध्यान

27 जनवरी 2020

whatsapp
Mobile Apps

एक फरवरी से 75 लाख स्मार्टफोन में काम नहीं करेगा WhatsApp

27 जनवरी 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: पढ़ें 27 जनवरी से 02 फरवरी तक का अपना भविष्यफल

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पुलिस मेडल का नाम अब जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस मेडल होगा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः वीरता पुरस्कार से हटा शेख अब्दुल्ला का नाम, सरकार के कदम पर मचा सियासी घमासान

वीरता और सराहनीय कार्यों के लिए दिए जाने वाले पुलिस मेडल का नाम अब जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस मेडल होगा। इससे पहले यह अवार्ड शेर ए कश्मीर पुलिस मेडल के नाम से दिए जाते थे।

27 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
कश्मीर में प्रीपेड मोबाइल और इंटरनेट बहाल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः घाटी में मोबाइल फोन व इंटरनेट सेवाएं फिर हुईं शुरू

27 जनवरी 2020

Air India placed a hoarding at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar congratulating people on the 71st RepublicDay
Jammu

एयर इंडिया ने लाल चौक पर लगाए बैनर, यात्रियों को खिलाएं लड्डू, बांटे 30,000 झंडे

27 जनवरी 2020

उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस: ऐतिहासिक पलों का गवाह बना जम्मू का एमए स्टेडियम, मुर्मू बोले- पिछला साल बदलाव का था

26 जनवरी 2020

एलओसी
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस: नियंत्रण रेखा, अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर पाकिस्तान के साथ नहीं हुआ मिठाइयों का आदान-प्रदान

27 जनवरी 2020

महबूबा मुफ्ती, इल्तिजा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी ने एसएसजी बलों पर लगाया उत्पीड़न का आरोप

24 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस का तोहफाः पूरे जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट बहाल

25 जनवरी 2020

19 अधिकारियों को परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः परम विशिष्ट सेवा पदक से सम्मानित किए जाएंगे ये 19 सैन्य अधिकारी

25 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह मामला
Jammu

निलंबित डीएसपी मामलाः 15 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजे गए दविंदर सिंह समेत चार आरोपी

23 जनवरी 2020

बीएसएफ मुख्यालय सांबा, पार्सल से पहुंचा आईईडी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सांबा बीएसएफ मुख्यालय पर पार्सल बम भेजने के आरोप में एक जवान गिरफ्तार

22 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जाने 28 जनवरी का दिन किन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 28 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

27 जनवरी 2020

अनुराग ठाकुर 1:08

Delhi Election 2020: अनुराग ठाकुर ने लगवाए 'गोली मारो गद्दारों को' के नारे

27 जनवरी 2020

पं बंगाल 1:29

पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा में CAA के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास,राजस्थान,केरल,पंजाब के बाद बना चौथा राज्य

27 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:09

पतला हुआ दुनिया का सबसे मोटा बच्चा, 4 साल में घटाया 110 किलो वजन

27 जनवरी 2020

नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट 3:06

नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट: प्रयागराज और पटना में नए सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट्स का ये हो रहा असर

27 जनवरी 2020

Related

ग्रेनेड हमला श्रीनगर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर में आतंकियों ने पुलिस पोस्ट पर किया ग्रेनेड से हमला, एक जवान घायल

24 जनवरी 2020

रावी और उज्ज दरिया के पानी को पाकिस्तान में जाने से रोकने की कवायद तेज
Jammu

जल्द ही तड़पेगा पाकिस्तान, केंद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत बोले- पानी रोकने का काम पूरा करें

23 जनवरी 2020

सेना प्रमुख मुकुंद नरवाने पहुंचे उधमपुर
Jammu

दुश्मन की नापाक हरकत का जवाब देने को रहें तैयार: सेना प्रमुख

23 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने सेब की पेटियों में पकड़ी 1700 किलोग्राम भुक्की, पंजाब नंबर का था ट्रक

24 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः गुलपुर सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने किया युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन

24 जनवरी 2020

ओंकार सिंह को राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने किया सम्मानित
Jammu

बाल शक्ति पुरस्कार 2020: जम्मू के ओंकार सिंह को लेखनी ने दिलवाया सम्मान

25 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited