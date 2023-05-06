Jammu Kashmir : बारामुला में आतंकियों और सरक्षाबलों में मुठभेड़, पुलिस के जवान भी मोर्चे पर

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बारामुला में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है। कश्मीर जोन की पुलिस की जानकारी के अनुसार बारामुला के करहामा कुंजर इलाके में मुठभेड़ हुी है। पुलिस और सुरक्षा बल मोर्चे पर हैं।

J&K | Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police