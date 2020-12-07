जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव: चौथे चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू, आज 34 सीटों पर डाले जा रहे वोट

J&K: People queue up at their respective polling booths as voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway in the UT today.Visuals from Budhal and Manjakote.
Polling being held in 34 constituencies - 17 each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions pic.twitter.com/prSCOieqBa — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: Voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway in the Union Territory; visuals from Narbal area in Budgam district.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020
A local says, "We want local governance and hope that it will bring development here". pic.twitter.com/zxepYmlfUq
