शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu Kashmir DDC elections update voting for the fourth phase goes on

जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव: चौथे चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू, आज 34 सीटों पर डाले जा रहे वोट

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 09:20 AM IST
विज्ञापन
वोट देने के लिए पहुंचे मतदाता
वोट देने के लिए पहुंचे मतदाता - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

सार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) चुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। सोमवार को चौथे चरण के लिए कुल 34 सीटों पर वोट डाले जा रहे हैं। आज के मतदान में 17 सीटें कश्मीर और 17 जम्मू डिविजन की हैं। बता दें कि डीडीसी चुनाव की प्रक्रिया 28 नवंबर से शुरू हुई थी और 22 दिसंबर को इसके नतीजे घोषित किए जाएंगे। यहां पढ़ें चुनाव से संबंधित अपडेट्स-

विस्तार

पोलिंग बूथों पर लगी कतारें
विज्ञापन

सुबह सवेरे से ही मतदान के लिए पोलिंग बूथों पर लोग इकट्ठे होने लगे हैं। बुधल और मंजकोट में भी मतदाताओं में चुनाव के प्रति उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है।
 
नरबल में वोटिंग जारी
बडगाम जिले के नरबल इलाके में भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग वोट देने के लिए आ रहे हैं। मतदान करने आए एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि हम चाहते हैं कि स्थानीय लोग चुनाव जीतें और उम्मीद करते हैं कि उससे इलाके में विकास होगा।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir ddc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कबीर बेदी, शेखर सुमन, जगजीत सिंह
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के बच्चों की हुई दर्दनाक मौत, किसी ने खुद को मारी गोली तो कोई बीमारी में चल बसा

7 दिसंबर 2020

मनीषा कोइराला और महिमा चौधरी
Bollywood

पति से टूट गया इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों का रिश्ता, तलाक के बाद बिता रही हैं खुशहाल जिंदगी

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
किसान आंदोलन
India News

Farmers protest: किन-किन दलों ने दिया भारत बंद को समर्थन, क्या-क्या रहेगा बंद

7 दिसंबर 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानें कितनी है कीमत

7 दिसंबर 2020

भाजपा उम्मीदवार ज्योति
India News

सीआईएसएफ जवान की जान बचाकर प्रेम विवाह करने वाली महिला लड़ेगी चुनाव

7 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शिरीन सेवानी, उदयन सचन
Television

शादी के बंधन ने बंधी 'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' की अभिनेत्री, कोरोना काल में की कोर्ट मैरिज

7 दिसंबर 2020

आम्रपाली दुबे और निरहुआ
Bollywood

हीरो की छाया भर बनकर रह गईं भोजपुरी की ये अभिनेत्री, 25 फिल्मों में से 20 निरहुआ की मेहरबानी से

6 दिसंबर 2020

बॉलीवुड के सबसे महंगे तलाक
Bollywood

इन सेलिब्रिटीज को तलाक लेना पड़ा महंगा, ऋतिक को तो लगा था 400 करोड़ का फटका

6 दिसंबर 2020

अनिल कपूर और अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

ट्विटर पर अनुराग कश्यप से भिड़े अनिल कपूर, मजाक से शुरू हुई बात पहुंची जंग तक

6 दिसंबर 2020

सना खान, मुफ्ती अनस
Bollywood

निकाह के बाद शौहर के साथ कश्मीर की वादियों में पहुंची सना खान, इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

6 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X