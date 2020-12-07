जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव: चौथे चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू, आज 34 सीटों पर डाले जा रहे वोट

सार जम्मू-कश्मीर में जिला विकास परिषद (डीडीसी) चुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। सोमवार को चौथे चरण के लिए कुल 34 सीटों पर वोट डाले जा रहे हैं। आज के मतदान में 17 सीटें कश्मीर और 17 जम्मू डिविजन की हैं। बता दें कि डीडीसी चुनाव की प्रक्रिया 28 नवंबर से शुरू हुई थी और 22 दिसंबर को इसके नतीजे घोषित किए जाएंगे। यहां पढ़ें चुनाव से संबंधित अपडेट्स-

J&K: People queue up at their respective polling booths as voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway in the UT today.

Jammu and Kashmir: Voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway in the Union Territory; visuals from Narbal area in Budgam district.



A local says, "We want local governance and hope that it will bring development here". pic.twitter.com/zxepYmlfUq