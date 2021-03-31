बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
जम्मू-कश्मीर: डोडा के गुंडना इलाके से मिलीं जिलेटिन की 78 छड़ें, एक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Wed, 31 Mar 2021 10:31 AM IST
बरामद की गई जिलेटिन की छड़ें सहित विस्फोटक सामग्री
बरामद की गई जिलेटिन की छड़ें सहित विस्फोटक सामग्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा के गुंडना इलाके से मंगलवार को 78 जिलेटिन की छड़ें सहित कुछ विस्फोटक सामग्री बरामद की गई हैं। व्हाइट नाइट कॉर्प्स भारतीय सेना ने इसकी जानकारी दी। साथ ही बताया कि इस मामले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। पुलिस द्वारा मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

 इससे पहले बीते दिनों किश्तवाड़ में 25 छड़ें मिली थीं। यहां से जिलेटिन की 25 छड़ें, तीन डेटोनेटर पिन, दो बैग व अन्य आपत्तिजनक सामग्री भी मिली थी। जिसे पुलिस ने कब्जे में ले लिया था। बता दें कि पुलिस को जिले के दूल जंगल इलाके में आतंकी ठिकाना होने की सूचना मिली थी। इसी सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस ने अभियान चलाया और मिले ठिकाने को ध्वस्त किया। जहां से जिलेटिन की 18 छड़ें(200 ग्राम प्रति छड़), सात छड़ें(390 ग्राम प्रति छड़) बरामद हुईं। साथ ही अन्य सामग्री भी मिली थी।




 

city & states jammu terrorism gelatin sticks doda
