जम्मू-कश्मीर: डोडा के गुंडना इलाके से मिलीं जिलेटिन की 78 छड़ें, एक गिरफ्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा के गुंडना इलाके से मंगलवार को 78 जिलेटिन की छड़ें सहित कुछ विस्फोटक सामग्री बरामद की गई हैं। व्हाइट नाइट कॉर्प्स भारतीय सेना ने इसकी जानकारी दी। साथ ही बताया कि इस मामले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। पुलिस द्वारा मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
Explosive materials including 78 gelatin sticks were recovered from Gundna area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. One person has been arrested: White Knight Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/LqjXh5Gcq9— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.