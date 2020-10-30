जम्मू में आज से 30 नंवबर तक रात 10 से सुबह 5 बजे तक सभी गैर-जरूरी गतिविधियों पर प्रशासन ने लगाया प्रतिबंध

Jammu District Magistrate issues order to restrict the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm to 5 am in the district from today till 30th November: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir #COVID19— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.