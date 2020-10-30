शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu District Magistrate restrict movement of individuals for all non-essential activities till 30th November

जम्मू में आज से 30 नंवबर तक रात 10 से सुबह 5 बजे तक सभी गैर-जरूरी गतिविधियों पर प्रशासन ने लगाया प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 10:28 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने आज (शुक्रवार) से 30 नवंबर तक जिले में रात 10 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे के बीच सभी गैर-जरूरी गतिविधियों पर पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित करने का आदेश जारी किया है। प्रशासन का यह आदेश कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर लिया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu corona virus corona in jammu jammu district magistrate

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

काजल अग्रवाल और गौतम किचलू
Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal Marriage: सात जन्मों के लिए गौतम किचलू की हुईं काजल अग्रवाल, सामने आई शादी की पहली तस्वीर

30 अक्टूबर 2020

पश्चिमी तुर्की और ग्रीस में भूकंप के जोरदार झटके
World

तुर्की और ग्रीस में भूकंप के जोरदार झटके, छह की मौत और 202 घायल

30 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
यूपी शिक्षक भर्ती 2020
Government Jobs

UP Teacher Vacancy 2020: राज्य में 15000 से भी ज्यादा पदों पर सरकारी टीचर की बंपर भर्ती, आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू

30 अक्टूबर 2020

गौतम किचलू, काजल अग्रवाल हल्दी समारोह
Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल की हल्दी सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, पीले रंग की ड्रेस में दिख रहीं बेहद खूबसूरत

30 अक्टूबर 2020

सहारनपुर: नाग नागिन का जोड़ा
Meerut

नाग-नागिन का जोड़ा देख किसान की हार्ट अटैक से मौत, गांव में फैली दहशत, देखिए तस्वीरें

30 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बाबा का ढाबा घोटाला
India News

'बाबा का ढाबा' की मदद के नाम पर फर्जीवाड़े के आरोपों की क्या है सच्चाई, वीडियो बनाने वाले ने दिया जवाब

30 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा से निलंबित विधायक
Lucknow

अखिलेश से मिले बसपा से निलंबित विधायक, बताया- मायावती कैसे करती हैं पैसों का खेल और क्या है प्लान

30 अक्टूबर 2020

burger fraud
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन मंगाया 178 रुपये का बर्गर, खाते से कट गए 21,865 रुपये

30 अक्टूबर 2020

kulgam attack on bjp leaders
Jammu

कुलगामः बुझ गए तीन परिवारों के इकलौते चिराग, लेकिन आतंकियों के आगे नहीं झुके

30 अक्टूबर 2020

कुलगाम में भाजपा नेताओं की हत्या
Jammu

कश्मीर में भाजपा नेताओं की हत्याः आतंकियों ने रोकी कार और कर दी अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, खून से लथपथ...

30 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X