Jammu and Kashmir : आजाद ने बताया अपनी पार्टी का एजेंडा, राज्य का दर्जा बहाल कराना सबसे ऊपर

डेमोक्रेटिक आजाद पार्टी के अध्यक्ष गुलाम नबी आजाद ने अपना सियासी एजेंडा साफ कर दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आजाद ने बताया कि उनकी पार्टी के तीन प्रमुख एजेंडे हैं। पहला राज्य की बहाली और दूसरा केवल जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के लिए भूमि खरीदने के अधिकार सुरक्षित कराना तथा तीसरा है स्थानीय युवकों के लिए नौकरी में आरक्षण ।
Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir | We have three main agendas, first to restore statehood, second to reserve the rights of purchasing lands for J&K people only and third to reserve jobs rights only for local youth: Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad (16.10) pic.twitter.com/4ulQDBePxM— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
