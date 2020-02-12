शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu and Kashmir Vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Drabshalla of Kishtwar

जम्मू और कश्मीर में बड़ा हादसा, खाई में गिरी कार, पांच लोगों की मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 10:47 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू और कश्मीर में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। एक कार खाई में गिर गई है। जिससे पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि कई लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। बचाव अभियान जारी है। 
विज्ञापन
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, किश्तवाड़ जिले के दरभा क्षेत्र में बुधवार को एक कार खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

 
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Relationship

कहानी एक ऐसे लड़के की जिसने शुरू कर दिया सेक्स-वर्करों के पास जाना

12 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Relationship

कहानी एक ऐसे लड़के की जिसने शुरू कर दिया सेक्स-वर्करों के पास जाना

12 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली भाजपा के कार्यालय में लगा पोस्टर
Delhi NCR

भाजपा ने पहले ही मान ली थी हार, पोस्टर में लिखा 'पराजय से निराश नहीं होते'

11 फरवरी 2020

delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

'आप' की 'आंधी' में कौन हैं भाजपा के वो आठ सूरमा, जो सीधी टक्कर के बाद भी जीते अपनी सीट

12 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

IND vs NZ highlights: 31 साल बाद भारत का सूपड़ा साफ, तीसरा वन-डे भी जीता न्यूजीलैंड

11 फरवरी 2020

सूर्य का कुंभ राशि में गोचर
Predictions

13 फरवरी को सूर्य करेगा इस राशि में प्रवेश, इन चार राशि वालों के सितारे होंगे बुलंद

12 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

NZvIND: टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे जिम्मेदार, वरना नतीजा होता कुछ और 

12 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
शार्दुल ठाकुर
जसप्रीत बुमराह
नवदीप सैनी
Cricket News

NZvIND: टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे जिम्मेदार, वरना नतीजा होता कुछ और 

12 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
road accident road accident in jammu
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने किया रश्मि से अपने झगड़े की असली वजह का खुलासा, बोले- 'एक बार इसने शो...'

12 फरवरी 2020

आप विधायक नरेश यादव
Delhi

'आप' विधायक पर जानलेवा हमला, कार्यकर्ता की मौत, एक गिरफ्तार

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल को बधाई देते प्रशांत किशोर
India News

पीके ही नहीं, केजरीवाल की प्रचंड जीत के पीछे इन लोगों का अहम योगदान

12 फरवरी 2020

bjp leader munesh
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, मां के प्रेम संबंधों की जानकारी बेटे को भी थी!

12 फरवरी 2020

LPG Cylinger Price increased on 12 February 2020 know the new rates
Bazar

बड़ा झटका: महंगा हुआ रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, इतने ज्यादा बढ़ गए दाम

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bigg Boss 13
Television

फिनाले से पहले सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की मां ने बिग बॉस को लिखा पत्र, सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल

12 फरवरी 2020

delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

'आप' की 'आंधी' में कौन हैं भाजपा के वो आठ सूरमा, जो सीधी टक्कर के बाद भी जीते अपनी सीट

12 फरवरी 2020

John Cena and Himanshi Khurana
Television

फिनाले से तीन दिन पहले खुलासा, आसिम से ही नहीं हिमांशी से भी है जॉन सीना का ये कनेक्शन

12 फरवरी 2020

Priyanka Gandhi
Bollywood

प्रियंका गांधी ने लगाया भाजपा पर आरोप तो बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री से मिला जबाव, बोलीं- विभाजनकारी...

12 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनके दादा स्व. मंगलचंद केजरीवाल
Chandigarh

जब केजरीवाल के दादा की रणनीति के आगे हारे थे पूर्व सीएम, ऐसे कांग्रेस का किला किया था ध्वस्त

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जम्मू में आग लगने के बाद इमारत गिरी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आग लगने के बाद गिरी इमारत, दो लोग दबे, बचाव अभियान जारी

जम्मू-कश्मीर से बड़ी खबर है। यहां तालाब तिल्लो इलाके में आग लगने के बाद एक इमारत गिर गई। मंगलवार और बुधवार रात करीब तीन बजे आग लगने की यह घटना हुई। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पाया।

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
snowfall
Jammu

मौसम बदला, कश्मीर में बर्फबारी, आज भी कई इलाकों में बारिश के आसार 

12 फरवरी 2020

crime
Jammu

भतीजे ने चाचा पर तेजधार हथियार से किया हमला

12 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः खेल कोटे से तैनात कर्मियों की नौकरी पर लटकी तलवार, नियमों को ताक पर रख हुआ खेल

11 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Jammu

कल से फिर करवट बदलेगा मौसम, लेह और कारगिल में ठंड का प्रकोप

10 फरवरी 2020

सरोर टोल प्लाजा के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते मेटाडोर यूनियन के सदस्य।
Jammu

मेटाडोर यूनियन ने तीन घंटे बंद रखा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग

12 फरवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

उत्तर पूर्व की तर्ज पर होगा जम्मू कश्मीर का विकास, यहां भी दोहराई जाएगी वो विकास गाथाः जितेंद्र सिंह

11 फरवरी 2020

राजोरी में तबीयत बिगड़ने पर साथी कर्मचारी को अस्पताल ले जाते पीएचई कर्मी।
Jammu

प्रदर्शनकारियों ने दो घंटे जाम रखा हाईवे

12 फरवरी 2020

भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रविंद्र रैना
Jammu

हनुमान चालीसा पढने के कारण आप को दिल्ली में मिली जीत : भाजपा नेता

11 फरवरी 2020

बलोल पुल की क्षतिग्रस्त रेलिंग।
Jammu

बलोल पुल पर टूटी रेलिंग दे रही हादसों को न्योता

12 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

गुजरात में मिला 8 फीट लंबा पायथन, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद जंगल में छोड़ा गया सांप

गुजरात के छोटा उदयपुर में एक 8 फीट लंबा पायथन मिला। जिसके बाद वन विभाग उसे पकड़कर जंगल में छोड़ दिया।

12 फरवरी 2020

जम्मू 1:20

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आग लगने से गिरी इमारत, चल रहा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

12 फरवरी 2020

कांग्रेस 1:38

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे : कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा का इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे कैसे जीत गए केजरीवाल

12 फरवरी 2020

आप 2:02

दिल्ली नतीजा 2020 : 'आप' विधायक नरेश यादव पर जानलेवा हमला, एक कार्यकर्ता की मौत

12 फरवरी 2020

प्रवेश वर्मा 1:20

Delhi Election Results 2020: भाजपा की हार के बाद आक्रामक दिखने वाले प्रवेश वर्मा पड़े नरम

11 फरवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय में इन विषयों और भाषाओं की कर सकते हैं पढ़ाई, आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 18 फरवरी

11 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

मुल्क-से-मुलाकात कर लौटे कश्मीर के छात्र, सेना को कहा-हमनें अपने देश को जाना

10 फरवरी 2020

पंचायत चुनाव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पंचायत उपचुनाव के लिए जल्द जारी हो सकती है अधिसूचना, हजारों पद हैं खाली

11 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः त्राल में एक नागरिक की नृशंस हत्या, आतंकियों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम

9 फरवरी 2020

weather
Jammu

मौसम के मिजाज को बिगड़ता देख किसानों के चेहरे मुरझाए

12 फरवरी 2020

Jammu-Kashmir BJP joined Srinagar, Banihal leader, State President Ravinder Raina joined
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा में शामिल हुए श्रीनगर, बनिहाल के नेता, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रैना ने कराया शामिल

10 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited