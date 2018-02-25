शहर चुनें

J&K: आतंकियों ने संतरी पर की गोलीबारी, गार्ड की राइफल लेकर आतंकी फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 02:48 PM IST
Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists attacked fired upon a guard at Charsharif Shrine in Budgam
एक बार फिर से आतंकियों ने हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने एक गार्ड को निशाना बनाया। फायरिंग के बाद आतंकी फरार हो गए। 
जम्मू-कश्मीर के बड़गाम में आतंकियों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के संतरी को निशाना बनाया। आतंकियों ने गार्ड पर फायरिंग कर दी। गोलीबारी में गार्ड गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। घायल को तुरंत अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। 

फायरिंग के बाद आतंकी पुलिस के राइफल को लेकर फरार हो गए। मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने आतंकियों की तालश में घेराबंद की है और सर्च ऑपरेशन चल रहा है। 

terrorists

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

