शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh lay the foundation of Arun Jaitely Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar in Kathua 

उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा और खेल मंत्री किरन रिजिजू ने कठुआ में अरुण जेटली मेमोरियल स्पोर्टस कॉम्प्लेक्स की नींव रखी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 06:41 PM IST
विज्ञापन
उप-राज्यपाल और खेल मंत्री ने रखी अरुण जेटली मेमोरियल स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स की नींव
उप-राज्यपाल और खेल मंत्री ने रखी अरुण जेटली मेमोरियल स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स की नींव - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा, खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू  और  जितेंद्र सिंह ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से कठुआ जिले के हीरानगर में अरुण जेटली मेमोरियल स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स की नींव रखी।
विज्ञापन


 
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu and kashmir lg manoj sinha kiren rijiju jitendra singh arun jaitely memorial sports complex kathua

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

TVS Motors Auto Expo
Bike Diary

अपनी ड्रीम बाइक खरीदने का यह है सही मौका, सितंबर में आ रही हैं ये शानदार बाइक्स

12 सितंबर 2020

अनुराधा पौडवाल के बेटे, निशिकांत कामत, पंडित जसराज
Bollywood

सिनेमा के लिए काल साबित हो रहा है 2020, पिछले कुछ दिनों में इन सितारों का हुआ निधन

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बेटे आदित्य के साथ अनुराधा
Bollywood

गायिका अनुराधा पौडवाल के बेटे आदित्य पौडवाल का निधन, किडनी की बीमारी से थे परेशान

12 सितंबर 2020

पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी
India News

आखिर क्या है मुंबई में पूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी पर हमले की असल वजह, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

12 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

सरसों या नारियल नहीं, इस तेल में पकाएं खाना, सेहत के लिए है सबसे लाभकारी

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Madhya Pradesh

युवक ने पीएम से किया अनुच्छेद 370 और तीन तलाक का जिक्र, मोदी ने पूछा- चुनाव लड़ना चाहते हैं क्या

12 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना पर 'सामना' से शिवसेना ने साधा निशाना, कहा- 'पानी में रहकर मगरमच्छ से बैर नहीं करते'

12 सितंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस की जांच
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : देहरादून आना है तो अपने खर्च पर कराना होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

12 सितंबर 2020

सारा अली खान, रिया चक्रवर्ती, रकुल प्रीत
Bollywood

ड्रग्स कनेक्शन में रिया ने 25 नामों का किया खुलासा, सारा और रकुल सहित ये सितारे शामिल!

12 सितंबर 2020

Maruti Suzuki Car Offers
Auto News

मारुति की इन 7 धांसू कारों पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट, 48000 रुपये तक की होगी महाबचत

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited