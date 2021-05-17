जम्मू-कश्मीर: घरों में आइसोलेट हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को मुफ्त मिल रही कोरोना किट

जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार द्वारा होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित रोगियों को मुफ्त में कोरोना किट प्रदान की जा रही है। इस पर बाहु के तहसीलदार ने बताया कि घरों पर ही आइसोलेट हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को हमारी तरफ से ऑक्सीमीटर, दवाइयां और विटामिन उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है। उनका कहना है कि यह कोरोनोवायरस से लड़ने वाले लोगों का समर्थन करने का एक प्रयास है।
Jammu & Kashmir Govt provides free COVID care kit to coronavirus infected patients in home isolation
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
"We're providing oximeter, medicines including vitamins to COVID positive patient at home. It is an attempt to support people fighting coronavirus," says Tehsildar- Bahu pic.twitter.com/PFQoS6BT6f
