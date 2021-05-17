बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Jammu and Kashmir: Corona positive patients isolated in homes, getting corona kits free

जम्मू-कश्मीर: घरों में आइसोलेट हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को मुफ्त मिल रही कोरोना किट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Mon, 17 May 2021 10:50 AM IST

सार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में घर में आइसोलेट हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को मुफ्त में ऑक्सीमीटर, दवाइयां और विटामिन उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा।
कोरोना किट
कोरोना किट - फोटो : ani
विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार द्वारा होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित रोगियों को मुफ्त में कोरोना किट प्रदान की जा रही है। इस पर बाहु के तहसीलदार ने बताया कि घरों पर ही आइसोलेट हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को हमारी तरफ से ऑक्सीमीटर, दवाइयां और विटामिन उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है। उनका कहना है कि यह कोरोनोवायरस से लड़ने वाले लोगों का समर्थन करने का एक प्रयास है।

