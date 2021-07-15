बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla district administration bans local picnics at tourist destination Gulmarg, making corona test mandatory to visit the city

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पर्यटन स्थल गुलमर्ग में स्थानीय पिकनिक मनाने पर लगी रोक, शहर में जाने के लिए कोरोना टेस्ट अनिवार्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Thu, 15 Jul 2021 11:35 PM IST

सार

गुलमर्ग में बिना कोरोना रिपोर्ट के किसी भी व्यक्ति को प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा।
 
गुलमर्ग
गुलमर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारामूला जिला के प्रशासन ने शनिवार और रविवार को पर्यटन स्थल गुलमर्ग में स्थानीय पिकनिक मनाने वालों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। उन्होंने आदेश जारी किया है कि अब केवल टीकाकरण या नकारात्मक आरटी-पीसीआर परीक्षण रिपोर्ट वाले लोगों को ही शहर में आने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। बिना कोरोना रिपोर्ट के किसी भी व्यक्ति को प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा।

 

city & states jammu jammu and kashmir corona test jammu kashmir news baramulla gulmarg
