जम्मू-कश्मीर: पर्यटन स्थल गुलमर्ग में स्थानीय पिकनिक मनाने पर लगी रोक, शहर में जाने के लिए कोरोना टेस्ट अनिवार्य

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारामूला जिला के प्रशासन ने शनिवार और रविवार को पर्यटन स्थल गुलमर्ग में स्थानीय पिकनिक मनाने वालों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। उन्होंने आदेश जारी किया है कि अब केवल टीकाकरण या नकारात्मक आरटी-पीसीआर परीक्षण रिपोर्ट वाले लोगों को ही शहर में आने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। बिना कोरोना रिपोर्ट के किसी भी व्यक्ति को प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा।
Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla district administration bars entry of local day-picnickers in the tourist destination of Gulmarg on Saturdays & Sundays; says only vaccinated or those having negative RT-PCR test report to be allowed in the town #COVID19
