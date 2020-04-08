शहर चुनें


आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सेना को बड़ी सफलता, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का कमांडर सज्जाद नवाब डार ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 06:40 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
कश्मीर के सोपोर इलाके में आतंकवादियों के साथ बुधवार को हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान सेना को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। इस मुठभेड़ में सेना ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के कमांडर सज्जाद नवाब डार को मार गिराया है। जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने इसकी पुष्टि की है।


Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.



