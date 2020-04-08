आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सेना को बड़ी सफलता, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का कमांडर सज्जाद नवाब डार ढेर

#UPDATE Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Sajad Nawab Dar got neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Sopore. Further details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police, Jammu and Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.