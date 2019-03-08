J&K: Schools within 5 km of the LoC in Rajouri reopened. MA Asad, DDC Rajouri says, "84 educational institutions within 5 km of LoC have reopened. Classes & exams are ongoing as usual now. We're providing bunkers in school to keep children safe, if a ceasefire violation occurs." pic.twitter.com/hAngGS4FRQ— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019
उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के हंदवाड़ा इलाके में बुधवार की रात आतंकियों ने सेना की पार्टी पर हमला किया। जवाबी कार्रवाई में एक आतंकी मारा गया। फिलहाल पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर सर्च आपरेशन चलाया गया है।
7 मार्च 2019