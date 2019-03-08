शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः राजौरी में नियंत्रण रेखा के 5 किलोमीटर में आने वाले स्कूल फिर खुले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 12:56 AM IST
स्कूल खुले
स्कूल खुले
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी में नियंत्रण रेखा के 5 किलोमीटर के दायरे में आने वाले स्कूल दोबारा से खुल गए हैं। डीडीसी राजौरी एमए असद ने बताया कि नियंत्रण रेखा के 5 किलोमीटर में आने वाले 84 शऐक्षणिक संस्थान फिर से खोल दिये गए हैं। 
असद ने बताया कि कक्षाएं और परीक्षाएं अब सामान्या दिनों की ही तरह जारी हैं। अगर युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन होता है तो उससे निपटने के लिए हम स्कूलों में बंकर बनवा रहे हैं। 

schools reopen rajouri ceasefire
