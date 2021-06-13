जम्मू-कश्मीर : बिजली और भारी बरसात में फंसे 41 लोगों को सेना ने बचाया

J&K | The Indian Army rescued 41 civilians, stranded at blocked Mughal Road due to heavy rainfall, uprooted trees & lightning between Ratta Chamb & Mansar Mod in Poonch. All help & support extended to them: PRO Defence Jammu pic.twitter.com/kxKgXQP0Tm— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021
