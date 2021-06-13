बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Indian Army rescued 41 civilians stranded due to heavy rainfall in Poonch

जम्मू-कश्मीर : बिजली और भारी बरसात में फंसे 41 लोगों को सेना ने बचाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Sun, 13 Jun 2021 12:55 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सेना के साथ सुरक्षित लोग...
सेना के साथ सुरक्षित लोग... - फोटो : ani
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय सेना ने भारी बरसात, बिजली  और मौसम की मार में फंसे 41 लोगों को बचाया और सुरक्षित ठिकानों पर पहुंचाया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को सेना की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार ये लोग पुंछ जिले में भारी बरसात और आंधी-तूफान में फंस गए थे। 
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu jammu kashmir indian army
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुंबई के एक रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों के तापमान की जांच
India News

भारत में कोरोना: कितने नए मामले मिले, कितने ठीक हुए, जानिए पिछले 24 घंटों का हाल

12 जून 2021

भारतीय रेलवे स्टेशन
Delhi NCR

प्लेटफार्म टिकट हुआ महंगा: दिल्ली गाजियाबाद मेरठ समेत इन आठ बड़े स्टेशनों पर शुरू हुई बिक्री

12 जून 2021

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Agra

भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष का बड़ा बयान: सीएम योगी के नेतृत्व में ही लड़ा जाएगा 2022 का विधानसभा चुनाव

12 जून 2021

रेखा
Bollywood

जब रेखा ने पति की आत्महत्या के बाद कहा था, 'मुझे हनीमून पर ही समझ आ गई थी रिश्ते की सच्चाई'

12 जून 2021

करीना कपूर खान
Bollywood

ट्रोल: करीना को 'सीता' के रोल के ऑफर पर सोशल मीडिया का ‘लंका कांड’, ट्रोलर्स ने गिनाईं ये सारी अतरंगी बातें

12 जून 2021

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह, सीएम योगी और जेपी नड्डा
India News

चर्चा में 270 मिनट: संघ, संगठन और सत्ता का 'त्रिकोण' साधने में सफल रहे सीएम योगी

12 जून 2021

आंद्रे रसेल
Cricket News

Andre Russell: मैदान पर टला बड़ा हादसा, रसेल हुए घायल, आनन-फानन में ले जाया गया अस्पताल

12 जून 2021

कैबिनेट मंत्री को अपनी व्यथा बताती युवती।
Lucknow

अमेठी: युवती ने केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी को रोकर बताया, इलाज के दौरान भर्ती करने पर मां से हुआ था दुष्कर्म

12 जून 2021

सूर्य का मिथुन राशि में गोचर
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: 16 जुलाई तक सूर्य रहेंगे मिथुन राशि में, जानें सभी राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव

12 जून 2021

आयशा सुल्ताना
India News

देशद्रोह: आयशा सुल्ताना पर भाजपा में दोफाड़, पार्टी अध्यक्ष ने दर्ज कराया केस तो 15 नेताओं ने दिया इस्तीफा

12 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited