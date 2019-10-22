पुंछ जिले में मिले पाक की नापाक हरकतों के सबूत, सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए तीन मोर्टार

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army destroyed 3 mortar shells of Pakistan Army that were found after the recent ceasefire violation in Karmara village of Poonch. pic.twitter.com/IuXudy9lrX— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार को सीमा पार से हुई नापाक हरकत पर बोलते हुए सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि जब से जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटा है, पाकिस्तान लगातार सीमा पर आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में लगा हुआ है।
20 अक्टूबर 2019