शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Indian Army destroyed 3 mortar shells of Pakistan Army in Karmara village of Poonch

पुंछ जिले में मिले पाक की नापाक हरकतों के सबूत, सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए तीन मोर्टार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 11:05 AM IST
सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए तीन मोर्टार
सेना ने निष्क्रिय किए तीन मोर्टार - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान की ओर लगातार किये जा रहे संघर्षविराम उल्लंघन के सबूत सीमा से सटे इलाकों में मिल रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भारतीय सेना को पुंछ जिले के करमारा गांव में मोर्टार शेल पाए जाने की सूचना मिली। जिसके बाद सेना मौके पर पहुंची और उक्त गांव में तीन मोर्टार शेल पाए। जिनको निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया है।
विज्ञापन


आपको बता दें कि यह कोई पहली घटना नहीं जब पाकिस्तान की ओर से की जा रही मोर्टार शेलिंग से गावों को निशाना बनाया गया हो। इससे पहले भी लगातार पाक सेना भारतीय सीमा से सटे गांवों को निशाना बनाती आ रही है।

कल यानी कि सोमवार को पाक सेना ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में कस्बा कीरनी सेक्टर में संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन किया थी। इस दौरान पाक सेना की ओर से भारी गोलाबारी व मोर्टार शेलिंग की। जिसका भारतीय सेना ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया था।
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). Enroll करें दिवाली से पहले और पाएं 25% की छूट।
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पाकिस्तान की तरफ से सीजफायर उल्लंघन
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तंगधार में पाकिस्तान की तरफ से गोलाबारी में कई घर तबाह, लोगों ने बताया आंखों देखा हाल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पीओके में कार्रवाई के बाद भी पाक ने नहीं लिया सबक, पुंछ में दो जगह किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सत्यपाल मलिक
India News

POK में आतंकी कैंपों पर राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक का बयान, कहा- पाक नहीं माना तो कर देंगे बर्बाद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
जनरल वीके सिंह
India News

पाक के बार-बार संघर्षविराम उल्लंघन पर बोले पूर्व सेनाध्यक्ष, 'पूंछ सीधी करने में वक्त लगता है'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान
Jammu and Kashmir

पाकिस्तान के मंसूबों पर बोफोर्स ने फिर दिखाया दम, पीओके स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों पर बोफोर्स से फायरिंग

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

रामचरण की पत्नी के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने PM मोदी से जताई नाराजगी, कहा- 'बॉलीवुड ही क्यों?'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

pm modi
khushbu sundar
khushbu sundar
Pm Modi With Celebrities
Bollywood

रामचरण की पत्नी के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने PM मोदी से जताई नाराजगी, कहा- 'बॉलीवुड ही क्यों?'

21 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
indian army pakistan army ceasefire violation
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Neha Kakkar
Television

नेहा कक्कड़ को जबरन Kiss कर गया कंटेस्टेंट, बोले विशाल- 'हम पुलिस बुलाने वाले थे लेकिन...'

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Abu Malik
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर निकलते ही अबु मलिक ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'सब कुछ स्क्रिप्टेड है'

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: साजिशकर्ताओं ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, एक दिन पहले करनी थी हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

भारत की पारी और 202 रन से ऐतिहासिक जीत, पहली बार दक्षिण अफ्रीका का किया सूपड़ा साफ

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रोफेसर एलन
Delhi NCR

मां की हत्या कर खुदकुशी करने वाले प्रोफेसर स्वभाव से थे बहुत शांत, सहयोगियों ने खोला बड़ा राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: नेपाल भागना चाहते थे हत्यारे, सरेंडर को वकील से किया संपर्क

22 अक्टूबर 2019

parineeti chopra
Bollywood

डेढ़ साल तक डिप्रेशन में रही थीं परिणीति चोपड़ा, खाने तक के नहीं बचे थे पैसे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Akshay Kumar Memes
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में वोट न दे सके अक्षय कुमार को ट्रोल करने पर आया फैंस को गुस्सा, ऐसे दिया जवाब

22 अक्टूबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

मौत से पहले सिर्फ इतना कह पाए थे कादर खान, 5 दिन पहले छोड़ दिया था खाना

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajit Khan
Bollywood

नाले के पाइप में रहकर मुंबई में गुंडई करता था ये एक्टर, 'मोना डार्लिंग' से हुआ था मशहूर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

तीन आतंकी लॉन्च पैड तबाह, 6-10 पाकिस्तान सैनिक और कई आतंकी मारे गए: सेना प्रमुख

जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार को सीमा पार से हुई नापाक हरकत पर बोलते हुए सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि जब से जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटा है, पाकिस्तान लगातार सीमा पर आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में लगा हुआ है।

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

राजनाथ बोले- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मामला, चीन से वैचारिक मतभेद के बावजूद संबंध सौहार्दपूर्ण

21 अक्टूबर 2019

ig jammu mukesh singh
Jammu

जम्म-कश्मीर: चिनाब घाटी में बचे आतंकियों का सफाया जल्द, हर अनहोनी के लिए हम तैयार: आईजी मुकेश सिंह

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में सक्रिय हैं 17 स्थानीय आतंकी, बर्फबारी से पहले घुसपैठ रोकने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार: डीआईजी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जेके बैंक
Jammu

लोन घोटाले में जेके बैंक के पूर्व चेयरमैन की हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, कार्रवाई की तैयारी में एसीबी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

नजरबंदी में बीता फारूक अब्दुल्ला का जन्मदिन, ममता बनर्जी ने दिया समर्थन का आश्वासन

22 अक्टूबर 2019

पाक का दावा
Jammu

नापाक हरकतों पर पाक का झूठा ट्वीट, बोला- गोलीबारी में हमें नहीं हुआ ज्यादा नुकसान

20 अक्टूबर 2019

defence minister rajnath singh says siachen is now open for tourist and tourism
Jammu

लद्दाख में बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, सियाचिन क्षेत्र अब पर्यटकों और पर्यटन के लिए खुला

21 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में खत्म हो सकता है आईपीएस कैडर अफसरों का टोटा, 17 अफसरों को वापस लाने की तैयारी

21 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अविनाश राय खन्ना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर बीडीसी चुनावः भाजपा ने झोंकी ताकत, खन्ना बोले- यह चुनाव खोलेगा विकास के द्वार

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

देशभर में आज बैंक की हड़ताल, दिवाली पर भी चार दिन की छुट्टी से हो सकती है दिक्कत

मंगलवार को देशभर में बैंक की हड़ताल है। दो संगठनों ने ये हड़ताल बुलाई है। दिवाली के कारण भी आने वाले चार दिन तक बैंक बंद रहेंगे।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस 3:47

सभी एक्जिट पोल में कांग्रेस पर संकट बरकरार, महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में भाजपा को प्रचंड बहुमत का संकेत

22 अक्टूबर 2019

एनआरसीबी 3:06

NCRB की 2015-17 की रिपोर्ट: दिल्ली फिर बनी अपराध की राजधानी, साइबर क्राइम में यूपी नंबर वन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

एग्जिट पोल 3:01

एग्जिट पोल नतीजों में भाजपा को मिल रहा प्रचंड बहुमत

21 अक्टूबर 2019

चुनाव 1:39

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न, करीब 60 फीसदी हुई वोटिंग

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

भारतीय सेना को इस साल मिलेंगी 40 हजार स्वदेशी बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट, एके-47 की गोली को भी रोकने में सक्षम

20 अक्टूबर 2019

डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

बीडीसी चुनाव को लेकर कश्मीर में उत्साह, ऑटोनामी की बात करने वालों ने किया गुमराहः जितेंद्र सिंह

21 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

लद्दाखी मूल के 385 पुलिसकर्मियों का होगा जम्मू-कश्मीर से तबादला, आईएएएस-आईपीएस कैडर में बदलाव नहीं

21 अक्टूबर 2019

लद्दाख
Jammu

लद्दाख: सरकारी तंत्र चलाना बड़ी चुनौती, विभागों में खाली हैं छह हजार से ज्यादा पद

21 अक्टूबर 2019

सीजफायर उल्लंघन (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उड़ी सेक्टर में पाक ने फिर किया सीजफायर उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना कर रही जवाबी कार्रवाई

20 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कठुआ जिले के बिलावर तेरड़ा में सात साल के मासूम की हत्या, नाले से बरामद हुआ शव

22 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited