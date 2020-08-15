शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Independence Day 2020 celebrations at TigerDivision jammu and kashmir

टाइगर डिवीजन में स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन, देश के लिए बलिदान देने वाले शहीदों को किया गया याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 01:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
टाइगर डिवीजन में स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन
टाइगर डिवीजन में स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन - फोटो : भारतीय सेना

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में टाइगर डिवीजन में स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान मेजर जनरल विजय बी नायर, जीओसी टाइगर डिवीजन व अन्य सैन्य अधिकारियों ने टाइगर वार मेमोरियल पर माल्यार्पण किया। साथ ही देश की स्वतंत्रता के लिए बलिदान देने वाले शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
विज्ञापन

अब सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें Delhi Police Constable Exam की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
independence day tiger division jammu and kashmir

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

लाल किले की प्राचीर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का तोहफा, किए ये 10 बड़े एलान

15 अगस्त 2020

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर लाल किले की प्राचीर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का भाषण
India News

Independence Day 2020: लाल किले से पीएम मोदी का भाषण, यहां पढ़िए बड़ी बातें

15 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
लाल किले की प्राचीर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम ने कहा: कोरोना इतनी बड़ी विपत्ति नहीं कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को रोक पाए

15 अगस्त 2020

अब्दुल हमीद
Auto News

1965 युद्ध: अब्दुल हमीद ने एक 'जीप' से उड़ा दिए थे पाकिस्तान के 7 टैंक, अमेरिका भी हो गया था भौचक्का

15 अगस्त 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ कांड: सीएम योगी ने किया मुआवजे का एलान, दोषियों पर लगेगा गैंगस्टर और एनएसए, संपत्ति होगी जब्त

15 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
राष्ट्रीय डिजिटल स्वास्थ्य मिशन
India News

क्या है नेशनल डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन: एक आईडी में होगी आपके स्वास्थ्य की हर जानकारी

15 अगस्त 2020

azamgarh murder
Varanasi

आजमगढ़: प्रधान की हत्या के बाद भीड़ ने फूंकी चौकी, तोड़फोड़-फायरिंग और पथराव, बवाल की भयावह तस्वीरें

15 अगस्त 2020

MLA-SO case
Aligarh

विधायक-एसओ प्रकरण: ये थी विवाद की असली जड़, इसलिए दर्ज हुआ था भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर केस, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

15 अगस्त 2020

अंकिता लोखंडे और सुशांत सिंह
Bollywood

सुशांत से फ्लैट की EMI भरवाने के आरोप पर आई अंकिता की सफाई, पेश किए ये सबूत

15 अगस्त 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

रिया की कॉल डिटेल से खुलासा, सुशांत की मौत वाले दिन इस शख्स से की थी एक घंटे बात

15 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited