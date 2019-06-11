जम्मू-कश्मीर: आयकर विभाग का श्रीनगर के डिप्टी मेयर के तीन ठिकानों पर छापा, कई दस्तावेज जप्त

Jammu & Kashmir: Income-Tax Department conducted raid at three locations of Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran, in Srinagar today. pic.twitter.com/igPmQd7kps— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
I-T Department conducted raids at 8 locations in Srinagar, 1 each in Delhi & Bengaluru, today, in connection with different cases. https://t.co/SOIeiMVvEr— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा के नेता गुरूवार 13 जून को नई दिल्ली में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर रियासत के हालात पर फीड बैक देंगे।
11 जून 2019