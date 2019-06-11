शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Income-Tax Department raid three locations of Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran, in Srinagar

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आयकर विभाग का श्रीनगर के डिप्टी मेयर के तीन ठिकानों पर छापा, कई दस्तावेज जप्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 03:09 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में श्रीनगर के डिप्टी मेयर के ठिकानों पर छापा मारा है। अलग-अलग मामलों में आईटी के अधिकारियों ने उनके श्रीनगर, दिल्ली और बेंगलुरु के कई ठिकानों पर तलाशी शुरू कर दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

आयकर विभाग ने श्रीनगर के मेयर शेख इमरान के कई ठिकानों पर छापा मारा है। अधिकारियों ने एक साथ श्रीनगर में 8, दिल्ली और बेंगलुरु में एक-एक जगहों पर छापेमारी की है। बता दें कि अलग-अलग मामले में अधिकारी मेयर के घरों और ऑफिस में तलाशी कर रहे हैं। इससे मेयर और उनसे जुड़े लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया है। 
 

बता दें कि इससे पहले भी इनकम टैक्स के अफसरों ने कई नेताओं और मेयर के ठिकानों पर छापा मारकर कार्रवाई की है।

Recommended

Bollywood

हेजल कीच की पोस्ट पर युवराज सिंह की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया कमेंट, बोलीं- 'तुम दोनों हमेशा...'

11 जून 2019

संन्यास के दौरान युवराज सिंह का परिवार
yuvraj singh, kim sharma
किम शर्मा
yuvraj singh, hazel keech
Bollywood

हेजल कीच की पोस्ट पर युवराज सिंह की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया कमेंट, बोलीं- 'तुम दोनों हमेशा...'

11 जून 2019

nariyal
Astrology

नारियल के इन अचूक उपायों से चुटकी में दूर हो जाती हैं बाधाएं और बढ़ने लगता है धन

11 जून 2019

Bollywood

युवराज सिंह के संन्यास लेते ही अनुष्का शर्मा ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट तो युवी ने ही कर दी खिंचाई

11 जून 2019

Yuvraj Singh
Anushka, Yuvraj
Anushka, Yuvraj, Virat
virat kohli yuvraj singh
Bollywood

युवराज सिंह के संन्यास लेते ही अनुष्का शर्मा ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट तो युवी ने ही कर दी खिंचाई

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Cricket News

नम आंखों से युवराज सिंह ने दिए ये पांच बड़े बयान, रिटायरमेंट मैच के बारे में किया खुलासा

11 जून 2019

युवराज सिंह
संन्यास की घोषणा करते युवराज सिंह
संन्यास की घोषणा करते युवराज सिंह
संन्यास लेने के दौरान युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

नम आंखों से युवराज सिंह ने दिए ये पांच बड़े बयान, रिटायरमेंट मैच के बारे में किया खुलासा

11 जून 2019

बाल गोपाल पूजा विधि
Religion

क्या आपके घर पर भी हैं बाल गोपाल, पूजा की ये 15 बातें, किसी भी दिन करना ना भूले

10 जून 2019

know the net worth of Yuvraj Singh and source of income
Business Diary

कमाई और दौलत के मामले में युवराज नहीं हैं किसी से कम, इतनी है नेटवर्थ

10 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
deputy mayor srinagar sheikh imran deputy mayor srinagar income tax raid
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

girish karnad
Bollywood

एक खत ने बदल दी थी गिरीश कर्नाड की जिंदगी, ऐसे शुरू हुआ था फिल्मों का सफर

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस के लिए ईडी ने इंटरपोल की ओर रुख किया

10 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

शादी के बाद भी इन 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का रहा अफेयर, बॉक्स आफिस ने भी उठाया फायदा

10 जून 2019

करतब दिखाते सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बालाकोट के बाद फैसला: 2020 तक ब्रह्मोस से लैस होंगे सुखोई, सीमा पार किए बिना ही दुश्मन होगा ढेर

10 जून 2019

waheed murad
Bollywood

ये पाकिस्तानी एक्टर हर हीरो के लिए बन गया था खतरा, मिली थी ऐसी मौत देख डर गई थी दुनिया

10 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

शाह को मिलेगा संसद भवन के आर्किटेक्ट का बंगला, नए सांसदों के लिए तैयार हुए लुटियन जोन के 36 फ्लैट

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए राज्य के भाजपा नेता करेंगे अमित शाह को रिपोर्ट

जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा के नेता गुरूवार 13 जून को नई दिल्ली में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर रियासत के हालात पर फीड बैक देंगे।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
रासिक सलाम और कामरान इकबाल
Jammu

आतंक प्रभावित कश्मीर से अंडर 19 क्रिकेट टीम में दो खिलाड़ियों का हुआ चयन, एक दिखा चुका है IPL में दम

11 जून 2019

मेंढर-पुंछ मार्ग पर आईईडी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के मेंढर-पुंछ मार्ग पर आईईडी मिलने से हड़कंप

11 जून 2019

शोपियां में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः शोपियां मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकियों का सफाया, भारी मात्रा में गोला-बारूद बरामद

11 जून 2019

जम्मू के लकड़ी के गोदाम में आग
Jammu

जम्मू में लकड़ी के गोदाम में लगी आग, करोड़ों का माल हुआ खाक

11 जून 2019

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

भारत के डर से पाकिस्तान ने पीओके में बंद किए आतंकी कैंप? सेना प्रमुख ने दिया ये जवाब

10 जून 2019

One Army jawan martyred and one injoured in pakistan shelling in shahpur sector of poonch district
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में पाकिस्तान की भारी गोलाबारी में सेना का एक जवान शहीद

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जानिए क्यों जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले की सुनवाई हुई थी पंजाब के पठानकोट में

11 जून 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

कठुआ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और हत्या मामले में आरोपियों को सजा के फैसले का उमर-महबूबा ने किया स्वागत

10 जून 2019

किश्तवाड़ में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त
Jammu

J&K: किश्तवाड़ में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त, 85 कारतूस सहित भारी मात्रा में सामान बरामद

9 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

चार धाम की यात्रा से पहले बरतें ये सावधानियां, यादगार बन जाएगी आपकी यात्रा

चार धाम की यात्रा पर जाना है तो कुछ खास बातों का ख्याल रखना बेहद जरुरी है। यहां देखिए चार धाम की यात्रा पर आप कैसे पहुंच सकते हैं और किन-किन सावधानियों को बरतने की जरूरत है।

11 जून 2019

मजेदार नौकरी 2:06

नहीं करना चाहते 9 से 5 की नौकरी तो ये मजेदार जॉब्स कर रहीं हैं आपका इंतजार

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

युवराज सिंह की खराब पारी की वजह से घर में बरसे थे पत्थर

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:36

पाकिस्तान के आसमान पर उड़ेंगे पीएम मोदी, लगा रखा है हवाई क्षेत्र में प्रतिबंध

11 जून 2019

शोपियां एनकाउंटर 1:56

जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने किए दो आतंकी ढेर, लंबे अर्से से थी तलाश

11 जून 2019

Related

Amit Shah Great Preparation in Kashmir through Delimitation in Kashmir
Jammu

राज्य की सत्ता में कश्मीर का वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी, परिसीमन से खत्म होगा राजनीतिक असंतुलन

5 जून 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

पुलवामा: दो भगौड़े एसपीओ समेत चार आतंकी ढेर, भारी मात्रा में हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद

7 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अलर्ट: जम्मू-कश्मीर में 12 जून को ट्रांसपोर्टरों की हड़ताल, सैलानियों को हो सकती है परेशानी

10 जून 2019

ट्रेनों में भीड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पर्यटकों से ट्रेनें फुल, स्लीपर बसों का किराया कई गुना बढ़ा

10 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा से पहले परिसीमन की घोषणा होगी चुनौतीपूर्ण, कश्मीर में बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

6 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.