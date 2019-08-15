शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurls the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium Jammu Kashmir

Live: शेर-ए-कश्मीर स्टेडियम में राज्यपाल ने फहराया तिरंगा, आज देश की नजर घाटी पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 10:16 AM IST
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने 73 वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर श्रीनगर के शेर-ए-कश्मीर स्टेडियम में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। स्टेडियम में स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर रंगारंग कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। समारोह में राज्यपाल के साथ ही कई बड़ी हस्तियां भी पहुंची हैं। साथ ही काफी संख्या में स्थानीय लोग भी मौजूद हैं।
independence day in kashmir independence day 2019 sher-i-kashmir jammu and kashmir independence day in jammu independence day in leh independence day in ladakh स्वतंत्रता दिवस जम्मू कश्मीर जम्मू लद्दाख लेह
Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

Independence Day 2019: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पीला साफा पहन किया देश को संबोधित

15 अगस्त 2019

हितेश (फाइल फोटो)
Faridabad

रेस्तरां में पत्नी के साथ मना रहा था जन्मदिन की पार्टी, हुआ कुछ ऐसा बेटे के सिर से उठा बाप का साया

15 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol and Nitin Gadkari
Bollywood

RSS मुख्यालय पहुंचे सनी देओल और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी, लगाए हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे

15 अगस्त 2019

Ro Khanna
World

पाक कांग्रेसनल कॉकस में शरीक हुए भारतवंशी सांसद रो खन्ना, शामिल होने वाले पहले भारतीय अमेरिकी 

15 अगस्त 2019

हथियार समेत युवक
Meerut

यूपी: हाथ में ग्रेनेड लिए फोटो वायरल, मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

15 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीदारों के लिए हेल्प डेस्क बनाएगी यूपी रेरा, मिलेगी हर जानकारी

14 अगस्त 2019

अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

2005 में भारतीय वायुसेना को मिल जाती एक तकनीक तो बंदी न बनते अभिनंदन वर्तमान

14 अगस्त 2019

मंगलवार को बारिश की वजह से लगा जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून सक्रिय, चार दिन बारिश के आसार

14 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

ईडब्ल्यूएस कोटे से स्कूलों में दाखिले के नाम पर ठगी, पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला को किया गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2019

vinay sahasrabuddhe
World

भारत कभी धार्मिक राष्ट्र नहीं रहा, न हो सकता है: आईसीसीआर

14 अगस्त 2019

Most Read

एलओसी
Jammu

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पाकिस्तान के इस नापाक प्लान को सेना ने किया ध्वस्त, उड़ी सेक्टर में घुसपैठ नाकाम

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उड़ी सेक्टर में भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तानी सेना द्वारा समर्थित आतंकवादियों की घुसपैठ की एक बड़ी कोशिश को नाकाम कर दिया। पाकिस्तानी सेना द्वारा घुसपैठ की कोशिश के लिए पाक सेना की चौकियों से आतंकियों को भारी कवर फायर दिया जा रहा था। 

15 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी, राज्यपाल जम्मू-कश्मीर सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल मलिक का राहुल पर पलटवार, कहा-जब अधिकारियों को समय होगा उन्हें बुला लेंगे

14 अगस्त 2019

बिश्नाह क्षेत्र के गांव में गिरा पाकिस्तानी झंडा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के एक गांव में गुब्बारों में बंधा पाकिस्तानी झंडा गिरा, पुलिस ने लिया कब्जे में

15 अगस्त 2019

मुनीर खान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात नियंत्रण में हैं, पड़ोसी देश और विपक्ष प्रोपोगेंडा फैला रहा: एडीजीपी मुनीर खान

14 अगस्त 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर तैनात जवान
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सीमा पर कड़ी चौकसी, पाक पर पैनी नजर, लोगों को दिए गए यह निर्देश

14 अगस्त 2019

people in srinagar took out 243.44 crore rupees cash from atm in last four days
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर में चार दिनों में लोगों ने एटीएम से निकाले 243.44 करोड़ रुपये

15 अगस्त 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती, उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नजरबंदी के दौरान भिड़े उमर और महबूबा, एक दूसरे पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने दी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई, बोले-कश्मीरी पंडितों के बिना कश्मीर अधूरा

15 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व विधायक इंंजीनियर राशिद
Jammu

टेरर फंडिंग मामले में पूर्व विधायक रशीद इंजीनियर अदालत में पेश, 21 अगस्त तक बढ़ी रिमांड

14 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी शाह फैसल
Jammu

पूर्व आईएएस शाह फैसल श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर उतरते ही पीएसए के तहत हिरासत में, जा रहे थे इस्तांबुल

14 अगस्त 2019

