J&K : राजोरी कार दुर्घटना में चार लोगों की मौत, पांच घायल इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में

J&K | Four died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri. The injured are under treatment at Government Medical College & Associated Hospital in Rajouri: Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajar, Medical Superintendent, GMC, Rajouri pic.twitter.com/XZmgcWs5zN— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023
