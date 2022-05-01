जम्मू-कश्मीर : जारी है उधमपुर के जंगल में लगी आग का कहर, स्थानीय लोगों में डर का माहौल

जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर इलाके में जंगल में लगी आग का कहर जारी है। हालांकि आग बुझाने का काम चल रहा है। कल हमें सूचना मिली कि वन क्षेत्र में आग लग गई है। सुबह साढ़े दस बजे तक नियंत्रित कर लिया गया लेकिन इसके बाद कुछ स्थानीय लोगों ने आग लगा दी। एसडीएम को आरोपियों के नाम दे दिए गए हैं।
#WATCH | Forest fire in J&K's Udhampur area continues to rage. Firefighting operations are underway
Range Officer Dudu said, "Y'day we got info that a fire broke out in forest area. It was controlled by 10:30am but after this some locals set fire. Names of accused given to SDM." pic.twitter.com/y14Z5vVZY7— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022
