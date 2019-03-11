शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने उठाए सवाल, कहा-'चुनावी फायदे के लिए कराई एयर स्ट्राइक'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:41 PM IST
फारूक अब्दुल्ला
फारूक अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नेशनल कांफ्रेंस अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव एकसाथ न करवाने पर तीखी टिप्पणी की है। उन्होंने एयरस्ट्राइक पर भी सवाल खड़े किए हैं। सभी दल एक साथ (लोकसभा और विधानसभा) चुनाव कराने के पक्ष में हैं।
फारूक बोले कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए व्यवस्थाएं और माहौल अनुकूल है, लेकिन फिर भी राज्य में भी विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं हैं? स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न हुए, पर्याप्त बल मौजूद हैं, फिर राज्य चुनाव क्यों नहीं हो सकते?


फारूक ने कहा कि "हम हमेशा से जानते थे कि पाकिस्तान के साथ लड़ाई या झड़प होगी। यह सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक (हवाई हमला) इसलिए किया गया क्योंकि चुनाव नजदीक आ रहे हैं। हमने करोड़ों का एक विमान खोया। शुक्र है कि पायलट (IAF) बच गया और सम्मान के साथ पाकिस्तान से लौटा।"
 




 

farooq abdullah lok sabha election 2019 vidhan sabha election in jammu and kashmir 2019
