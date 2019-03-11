Farooq Abdullah: All parties are in favour of holding simultaneous (LS & state assembly) polls. Environment is conducive for Lok Sabha polls but not state polls in J&K? Local body polls were held peacefully, there are enough forces present,then why can't state elections be held? pic.twitter.com/ktYfOwLc2d

Farooq Abdullah: We always knew that there would be a fight or a skirmish with Pakistan. This surgical strike (airstrike) was done as elections are approaching. We lost an aircraft worth crores. Be thankful that the pilot (IAF) survived & returned from Pakistan with respect.