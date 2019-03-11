Farooq Abdullah: All parties are in favour of holding simultaneous (LS & state assembly) polls. Environment is conducive for Lok Sabha polls but not state polls in J&K? Local body polls were held peacefully, there are enough forces present,then why can't state elections be held? pic.twitter.com/ktYfOwLc2d— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
Farooq Abdullah: We always knew that there would be a fight or a skirmish with Pakistan. This surgical strike (airstrike) was done as elections are approaching. We lost an aircraft worth crores. Be thankful that the pilot (IAF) survived & returned from Pakistan with respect. pic.twitter.com/7UElbtuKKn— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुलवामा के त्राल इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच रविवार दोपहर मुठभेड़ में तीन आतंकी ढेर कर दिए गए। सुरक्षाबलों ने त्राल में आतंकियों के छिपे होने के इनपुट के बाद से रविवार सुबह से ही इलाके में सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया था।
10 मार्च 2019