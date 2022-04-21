जम्मू-कश्मीर : बारामुला में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, बडगाम पुलिस ने भी संभाला मोर्चा

जानकारी मिली है कि मुठभेड़ का असल ठिकाना मालवा है। शुरुआती गोलीबारी में तीन सैनिक और एक आम नागरिक मामूली रूप से जख्मी हुए हैं। जम्मू कश्मीर के आईजीपी ने बताया कि अभियान जारी है।
Encounter underway in Pariswani area of Baramulla. Budgam Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow: Jammu & Kashmir Police— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022
