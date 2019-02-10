शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम में आतंकवादियों और सेना के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 10 Feb 2019 07:28 AM IST
आतंकियों से मुठभेड़
आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ - फोटो : एएनआई
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले के केल्लाम देवसर इलाके में आतंकवादियों और सेना के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। इस बारे में अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। 
आपको बता दें कि कुछ ही दिन पहले कुलगाम में आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ के कैंप पर ग्रेनेड से हमला किया था। यह ग्रेनेड सीआरपीएफ कैंप में बने ग्राउंड में फटा था जिसके चलते एक जवान घायल हो गया था। 

बीते एक महीने से आतंकियों द्वारा लगातार ग्रेनेड से हमला किया जा रहा है।

jammu kashmir encounter kulgam
