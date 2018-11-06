शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
शोपियां के सफनागरी में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो आतंकियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 06:53 AM IST
encounter
encounter - फोटो : ANI, file
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में शोपियां के सफनागरी में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान सुरक्षा बलों ने दो आतंकवादियों को मार गिराया। जानकारी के मुताबिक ऑपरेशन पूरा हो चुका है। इस दौरान किसी प्रकार की अतिरिक्त क्षति नहीं हुई है। दोनों मृत आतंकवादियों की पहचान कर ली गई है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
