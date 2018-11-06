#UPDATE: Two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Safnagri. The operation is over now. No collateral damage reported. The identity of the terrorists is being confirmed. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/rRIDlRAD8Y— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
भाजपा प्रदेश सचिव अनिल परिहार व उनके बड़े भाई अजीत परिहार की आतंकी हमले में मौत के बाद लगाए गए कर्फ्यू में सोमवार को किश्तवाड़ के लोगों को तीन घंटे के लिए ढील दी गई।
6 नवंबर 2018