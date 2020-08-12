शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kamrazipora area of Budgam

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बडगाम में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 04:30 AM IST
budgam encounter - फोटो : बासित जरगर

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मुठभेड़ बडगाम के कामराजीपोरा में कल शुरू हुई थी जो अभी जारी है। 
