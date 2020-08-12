जम्मू-कश्मीरः बडगाम में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मुठभेड़ बडगाम के कामराजीपोरा में कल शुरू हुई थी जो अभी जारी है।

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kamrazipora area of Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir late evening yesterday. The operation is in progress: Chinar Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/d7qpFotCwJ