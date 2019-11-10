शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 05:15 PM IST
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : ANI
उत्तरी कश्मीर बांदीपोरा में सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना मिली। इसके बाद सेना ने सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू किया। खुद को घिरा देख आतंकियों ने सेना पर फायरिंग करनी शुरू कर दी। सेना की ओर से आतंकवादियों से समर्पण करने की बात कही गई।
बावजूद इसके आंतकी सेना पर फायरिंग करते रहे। वहीं जवानों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया है। अभी दूसरे आतंकी की ओर से फायरिंग की जा रही है। सुरक्षाबलों ने पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर ली है।
encounter terrorist encounter in kashmir
