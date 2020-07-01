शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Encounter at Bilalabad area of Tral

जम्मू-कश्मीरः त्राल में मुठभेड़, सुरक्षा बल मुस्तैद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 07:37 AM IST
त्राल में मुठभेड़
त्राल में मुठभेड़ - फोटो : ANI

जम्मू-कश्मीर के त्राल में बीती रात सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ की खबर है। समाचार एजेसी एएनआई के अनुसार मुठभेड़ त्राल के बिलालाबाद इलाके में हुई। सुरक्षा बल मुस्तैदी से जुटे हुए हैं। 
jammu kashmir news encounter in tral

