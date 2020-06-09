शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Earthquake tremors felt in jammu kashmir of 3 point 9 magnitude

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भूकंप से हिली धरती, 3.9 रही तीव्रता

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Tue, 09 Jun 2020 10:13 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में आज सुबह लोगों ने हल्के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए। जम्मू-कश्मीर आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के अनुसार यह भूकंप सुबह 8.16 बजे आया और इसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.9 रही।
इस भूकंप का केंद्र गांदरबेल के दक्षिण-पूर्व से सात किलोमीटर दूर और श्रीनगर से 14 किलोमीटर उत्तर दिशा में था।
 
earthquake in jammu and kashmir earthquake भूकंप

