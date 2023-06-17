Earthquake: लद्दाख-जम्मू-कश्मीर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, 4.5 और 4.4 रही तीव्रता

लद्दाख और जम्मू-कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये गये हैं। रिक्टर पैमाने पर लद्दाख में आए भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.5 रही जबकि जम्मू-कश्मीर में आए भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.4 मापी गई।

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 21:55:39 IST, Lat: 33.04 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India