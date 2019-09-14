शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
गुज्जर युवक को अज्ञात गुर्जरों ने हमला कर घायल किया

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 01:36 AM IST
crime news
crime news - फोटो : SAMBA
ख़बर सुनें
बिश्नाह। क्षेत्र के गांव सऐद गढ़ में वीरवार की रात को घर की ओर जा रहे एक गुर्जर युवक पर करीब 4 गुर्जर युवकों ने तेजधार हथियारों से हमला बोल दिया, जिससे युवक को गंभीर चोटें आई। घायल अवस्था में उसे कुछ लोगों ने बिश्नाह उप जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां पर डॉक्टरों ने उसकी गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए जीएमसी रेफर कर दिया। युवक की पहचान जन आयत अली पुत्र शेर मोहम्मद गांव सुहागपुर के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात गुर्जर युवकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने के बाद जांच शुरू कर दी है। ब्यूरो
crime news
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ में आतंक पर लगाम लगाने में सुरक्षा तंत्र फेल, 10 महीनों में हुई चौथी आतंकी वारदात

पीडीपी नेता के परिवार को पूरी रात बंधक बनाए रखना। फिर सुबह होते ही उसके पीएसओ की बंदूक लेकर भाग जाना। आतंकियों की यह करतूत किश्तवाड़ में मौजूद सुरक्षा तंत्र की बड़ी विफलता है। दस महीनों में यह चौथी ऐसी आतंकी वारदात है।

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पीडीपी जिलाध्यक्ष के अंगरक्षक की राइफल छीनकर आतंकवादी फरार

13 सितंबर 2019

आमिर खान पहुंचे लेह
Jammu

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आमिर खान पहुंचे लेह, वह यहां करेंगे जल संरक्षण, साथ ही करेंगे फिल्मों की शूटिंग

14 सितंबर 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में पकड़े गए आतंकी, बरामद ट्रक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कठुआ में तीन आतंकी गिरफ्तार, चार एके-56 और दो एके-47 बरामद

12 सितंबर 2019

सज्जाद लोन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने के फैसले के खिलाफ सज्जाद लोन पहुंचे उच्चतम न्यायालय

13 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा हटाने को लेकर पायी गई गड़बड़ियां, राज्यपाल ने दिए जांच के आदेश

13 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अक्तूबर महीने से बहाल होगी जम्मू-कश्मीर में 102 और 108 एंबुलेंस सेवा, 24 घंटे लोग उठा सकेंगे लाभ

13 सितंबर 2019

अपराजिता : 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स
Jammu

अपराजिता: 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स, सुरक्षित समाज में रहना हर नारी का बुनियादी हक

14 सितंबर 2019

bijli
Jammu

मौसम बदला तो बिजली कटौती से मिली थोड़ी राहत

14 सितंबर 2019

कठुआ में पकड़े गए आतंकी
Jammu

लखनपुर में पकड़े तीनों आतंकी सात दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर, बड़ी आतंकी साजिश का हो सकता है खुलासा

13 सितंबर 2019

