crime news

युवक की संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 01:30 AM IST
आरएस पुरा। क्षेत्र के गांव चौहाल निवासी एक युवक की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। वह घर में अचेत अवस्था में मिला था। परिवार के लोगों ने चिकित्सक को दिखाया। जांच में उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। युवक की पहचान अजय कुमार (27) पुत्र स्वर्ण लाल के रूप में हुई है। ब्यूरो
