शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Congress BJP politics driven by Hindutva, says Mehbooba Mufti

कांग्रेस-भाजपा की राजनीति हिंदुत्व से संचालित: महबूबा मुफ्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 02:26 AM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती
महबूबा मुफ्ती
ख़बर सुनें
पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों ही पार्टियों की राजनीति हिंदुत्व से संचालित है। इस वजह से इनके बीच अंतर करना मुश्किल है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ट्वीट में कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने मुजफ्फ रनगर दंगा मामले के आरोपियों के खिलाफ  मामले वापस ले लिए। मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने गोकशी के तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ एनएसए लगा दिया। 

उत्तर प्रदेश से मध्यप्रदेश तक राजनीतिक रुख धुंधले हैं तथा कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा के बीच अंतर करना मुश्किल हो रहा है। आधुनिक भारत में हिंदुत्व वास्तविक राजनीति को चलाता है। 


 

Recommended

sbi hackathon 2019
Tech Diary

SBI दे रहा है 5 लाख रुपये जीतने का मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

7 फरवरी 2019

शादी
Delhi NCR

बैंड-बाजा न बारात, आईएएस और आईआरएस अधिकारी ने कोर्ट में की शादी

7 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

मैच हारते ही रोहित शर्मा का बड़ा बयान, बताया क्यों मिली टीम इंडिया को शर्मनाक हार

6 फरवरी 2019

rohit sharma pc
Cricket News

मैच हारते ही रोहित शर्मा का बड़ा बयान, बताया क्यों मिली टीम इंडिया को शर्मनाक हार

6 फरवरी 2019

कॅरियर में सफलता के लिए कुंभ में बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कॅरियर में सफलता के लिए कुंभ में बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
PM Imran Khan orders investigation in attack on Hindu temple in pakistan
Bizarre News

पाकिस्तान में हिंदू मंदिर पर हमला, फिर पीएम इमरान खान ने दे दिया ये आदेश

6 फरवरी 2019

sarkari naukri SpiceJet recruitment 2019 opportunities for cabin crew know how to apply sarkari jobs
Jobs

उड़ने की है चाह तो SpiceJet में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, इंटरव्यू के लिए सीधे पहुंचें

6 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया पर लगा कलंक, मिली टी-20 इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी हार

6 फरवरी 2019

rohit sharma
टीम इंडिया
team india
team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया पर लगा कलंक, मिली टी-20 इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी हार

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
mehbooba mufti indian national congress bharatiya janata party
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, एसपीजी के उड़ाए होश

7 फरवरी 2019

मैत्रिपाला सिरिसेना (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में 42 साल बाद फिर शुरू होगी मौत की सजा, ड्रग्स तस्कर को दी जाएगी पहली फांसी

7 फरवरी 2019

rose day jammu
Jammu

गुलाब से करें प्यार का इजहार, सिर्फ प्रेमी जोड़े ही नहीं आप भी मना सकते है रोज डे, जानिए कैसे है खास

7 फरवरी 2019

चीन में नवविवाहित जोड़ा
World

चीन में दुल्हन को मिलती है दहेज, इसलिए महंगी हुई शादियां, अब सरकार ने खर्च पर लगाई पाबंदी

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Armed Forces
India News

अर्धसैनिक बलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तोहफा, ग्रुप-ए के अधिकारियों की तरह मिलेगा वित्तीय लाभ

6 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan outburst against India on Kashmir solidarity day
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने कश्मीरी एकजुटता दिवस के बहाने भारत पर निकाली बौखलाहट

6 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार
Madhya Pradesh

डॉक्टर को ड्राइवर की पत्नी से हुआ प्यार, हत्या कर लाश के टुकड़े एसिड से गलाए

6 फरवरी 2019

Walmart-Flipkart
Business Diary

फ्लिपकार्ट को बेच भारतीय बाजार से बाहर आ सकती है वालमार्ट

6 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कॉलेजों में 10 % आरक्षण और 25 फीसदी सीट बढ़ोतरी को मंजूरी

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रियाज नायकू
Jammu

आतंकी रियाज नायकू का ऑडियो वायरल, जम्मू-कश्मीर जेल पर हमले की दी धमकी

कश्मीर घाटी के मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी रियाज नायकू ने बुधवार को एक ऑडियो टेप जारी कर घाटी में काम कर रहे जेल स्टाफ को धमकी दी है।

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Jammu

कांग्रेस-भाजपा पर महबूबा का करारा हमला, बोलीं- दोनों ही पार्टियों की राजनीति हिंदुत्व से संचालित

7 फरवरी 2019

Rape Victim
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: नशीला कोल्ड ड्रिंक पिलाकर युवती से किया दुष्कर्म, आरोपी की तलाश जारी

7 फरवरी 2019

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
Jammu

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त के जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे के बाद तह हो सकता है लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव शेड्यूल

7 फरवरी 2019

Earthquake
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.3 मापी गई तीव्रता

7 फरवरी 2019

मुठभेड़
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, लश्कर का एक कमांडर ढेर

6 फरवरी 2019

घरों से बाहर निकले लोग
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके, घरों से बाहर निकले लोग

5 फरवरी 2019

jammu high court ask airport authority of india to submit report on night landing on jammu airport
Jammu

जम्मू एयरपोर्ट पर नाइट लैंडिंग को लेकर हाईकोर्ट सक्त, एयरपोर्ट अथारिटी ऑफ इंडिया को दिया यह फरमान

7 फरवरी 2019

Rape Victim
Jammu

8वीं की छात्रा के साथ टीचर के भाई ने किया दुष्कर्म का प्रयास, शिक्षा विभाग ने गठित की कमेटी

7 फरवरी 2019

उधमपुर बस हादसा
Jammu

J&K: ट्राले से टकरा कर ओवरलोडेड मेटाडोर पलटी, एक की मौत, 22 यात्री घायल

6 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ के एक गांव को बनाया निशाना, इलाके में दहशत का माहौल

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मंगलवार को एक बार फिर पाकिस्तानी सेना ने अपनी नापाक हरकत को अंजाम दिया। पुंछ जिले में भारत-पाकिस्तान नियंत्रण रेखा से थोड़ी दूरी पर स्थित गांव जलास को निशाना बनाते हुए पाक ने मंगलवार दोपहर गोले दागे।

5 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 04:26

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया लेह, जम्मू और श्रीनगर का दौरा, विकास को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

3 फरवरी 2019

नेशनल न्यूज 1:59

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल का बड़ा बयान, बोले - एक भी जान जाती है तो होती है तकलीफ

24 जनवरी 2019

महबूबा 1:47

जम्मू के मुस्लिमों को लेकर महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कह दी ये बड़ी बात

21 जनवरी 2019

कुलगाम 1:28

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता, मार गिराया जीनत उल इस्लाम

13 जनवरी 2019

Related

सीआरपीएफ
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने कुलगाम में सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर ग्रेनेड से किया हमला, एक जवान घायल

6 फरवरी 2019

बर्फबारी के चलते सड़क से फिसल कर उतरी कार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी, 15 उड़ानें रद्द, श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद, कई इलाकों में अलर्ट

6 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

पीडीपी के प्रवक्ता का बयान, बोले- 'स्थानीय आतंकवादी हमारे अपने'

6 फरवरी 2019

पथराव करते हुए पत्थरबाज (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

हंदवाड़ा और पुलवामा में दो दर्जन पत्थरबाज गिरफ्तार

6 फरवरी 2019

Demo Pic
Jammu

जम्मू: रूठी पत्नी को मनाने के लिए पति ने किया मरने का ड्रामा, अब पड़ा पुलिस का चक्कर

5 फरवरी 2019

arrest
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलिस ने 10 किलो संदिग्ध नशीला पदार्थ पकड़ा, दो हिरासत में

6 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.