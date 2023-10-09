Election in J&K: पांच राज्यों में बजा बिगुल, कब होंगे जम्मू कश्मीर में चुनाव, जानें क्या बोले चुनाव आयुक्त

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
निर्वाचन आयोग (ईसी) की तरफ से देश के पांच राज्यों के चुनावों की घोषणा कर दी गई है। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने दिल्ली में प्रेस वार्ता कर इसकी जानकारी दी। ईसी की ओर से जारी शेड्यूल के मुताबिक, सबसे पहले मिजोरम में सात नवंबर को चुनाव होंगे। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ में दो चरण- सात नवंबर और 17 नवंबर को मतदान होगा।
#WATCH | On being asked about the election in Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "The decision to be taken at the right time as per the security situation and other simultaneous elections in the state." pic.twitter.com/7TkzWfKNyw— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023
