Election in J&K: पांच राज्यों में बजा बिगुल, कब होंगे जम्मू कश्मीर में चुनाव, जानें क्या बोले चुनाव आयुक्त

निर्वाचन आयोग (ईसी) की तरफ से देश के पांच राज्यों के चुनावों की घोषणा कर दी गई है। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने दिल्ली में प्रेस वार्ता कर इसकी जानकारी दी। ईसी की ओर से जारी शेड्यूल के मुताबिक, सबसे पहले मिजोरम में सात नवंबर को चुनाव होंगे। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ में दो चरण- सात नवंबर और 17 नवंबर को मतदान होगा।

