हथियार लाइसेंस मामले में सीबीआई की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 13 जगहों पर छापेमारी, दिल्ली से कश्मीर तक हलचल तेज

Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at 13 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurugram & Noida at the premises of then DC/DM of Kupwara,Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama,in an ongoing investigation of a gun license case.
जम्मू शहर से सटे दोमाना थाना क्षेत्र के तहत आठ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने 60 वर्षीय आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बच्ची की मेडिकल जांच कराई गई है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
30 दिसंबर 2019