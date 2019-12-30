शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at 13 locations in gun license case

हथियार लाइसेंस मामले में सीबीआई की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 13 जगहों पर छापेमारी, दिल्ली से कश्मीर तक हलचल तेज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 12:43 PM IST
कश्मीर में सीबीआई की छापेमारी
कश्मीर में सीबीआई की छापेमारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो असलहों की लाइसेंस के मामले में श्रीनगर, जम्मू, गुरुग्राम और नोएडा सहित तेरह स्थानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। इस जांच के दायरे में कई जिला आयुक्त हैं। अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान ये अधिकारी कुपवाड़ा, बारामुला, उधमपुर, किश्तेवाड़, शोपियां, राजोरी, डोडा और पुलवामा में तैनात रहे हैं।
पूर्व में असलहों की लाइसेंस बनाने के मामले कई शिकायतें मिली थीं। साथ ही अधिकारियों पर कई आरोप भी लगे थे। इसी क्रम में आज यानी कि सोमवार को सीबीआई छापेमारी कर रही है। सीबीआई की इस कार्रवाई से दिल्ली से लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर तक हलचल तेज हो गई है।
 
central bureau of investigation cbi gun license case gun license case jammu
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आठ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, 60 वर्षीय आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जम्मू शहर से सटे दोमाना थाना क्षेत्र के तहत आठ साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने 60 वर्षीय आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बच्ची की मेडिकल जांच कराई गई है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

30 दिसंबर 2019

Jammu Kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर विलय दिवस के दिन अब होगी छुट्टी, खत्म हुआ शेख अब्दुल्ला जयंती पर अवकाश

28 दिसंबर 2019

गृह मंत्रालय में चल रही उच्चस्तरीय बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर गृह मंत्रालय की अहम बैठक, सेना प्रमुख और डोभाल भी पहुंचे

24 दिसंबर 2019

रामबन में कार्य के दौरान पलटी जेसीबी, जिसमें दबकर हुई चालक की मौत।
Jammu

टाटा मोबाइल खाई में गिरा, दो की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लद्दाख: कारगिल जिले में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 145 दिनों बाद मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाएं हुई बहाल

27 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी
Jammu

श्रीनगरः खिलौने वाली एके-47 से लूट करने वाला गैंग पकड़ा गया, ट्रक चालकों को बनाते थे निशाना

28 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस ने निकाला मार्च
Jammu

नागरिका संशोधन कानून लाकर भाजपा ने राष्ट्र के बुनियादी ढांचे को कमजोर किया: मीर

29 दिसंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ में तीसरे दिन भी गोले बरसाए, हीरानगर में भी नहीं बाज आया पाक, बरसाए गोले

29 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव ने श्रीनगर में की प्रेसवार्ता
Jammu

नागरिकता कानून किसी मजहब के खिलाफ नहीं, बेवजह विपक्ष मचा रहा हल्ला: राममाधव

26 दिसंबर 2019

demo pic
Jammu

घाटी से सुरक्षा बलों की वापसी पर स्थानीय लोगों ने जताई खुशी

26 दिसंबर 2019

