पाक एक तरफ अभिनंदन को छोड़ शांति की कर रहा बात, वहीं दूसरी ओर सीमा पर बरसा रहा गोले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 01 Mar 2019 04:58 PM IST
फाइल
फाइल
ख़बर सुनें
जहां एक तरफ पाकिस्तान शांति का दूत बनने की बात कर रहा है और इसके तहत भारतीय वायु सेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को छोड़ने की बात कर रहा है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ जम्मू-कश्मीर में सीमा पर पाक की तरफ से फायरिंग जारी है।
सीमा से सटे राजोरी के नौशेरा सेक्टर में शाम 04:15 बजे भारी मोर्टार शेलिंग शुरू कर दी। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय चौकियों और सीमा से सटे गांव को भी निशाना बनाया।  

उड़ी मनकोट मेंढर पलांवाला सेक्टर ceasefire violation by pakistan today ceasefire violation by pakistan in 2019 ceasefire violation live
श्रीनगर लाल चौक
Jammu

जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर प्रतिबंध के बाद श्रीनगर के कई हिस्सों में लगी धारा 144

केंद्र द्वारा ‘जमात-ए-इस्लामी जम्मू एंड कश्मीर’ संगठन पर पांच साल का प्रतिबंध लगाये जाने के बाद कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ने की आशंका के मद्देनजर अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को एहतियातन श्रीनगर के कई हिस्सों में निषेधाज्ञा लगा दी।    

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Jammu

केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जम्मू-कश्मीर के जमात-ए-इस्लामी संगठन पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

28 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में कार्रवाई
India News

पाक को पुलवामा का जवाब: सुबह 3.30 बजे थर्राया पीओके, 50 किमी अंदर घुस दागे 1000 किलो बम

26 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

पीडीपी प्रमुख महबूबा मुफ्ती ने जमात-ए-इस्लामी पर पाबंदी लगाने की निंदा की

1 मार्च 2019

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 में संशोधन पर सोशल मीडिया में जंग, उमर, महबूबा और शाह फैसल ने किया ट्वीट

1 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में फर्जी कॉल करके सिक्योरिटी फोर्स के मूवमेंट की मांगी जा रही जानकारी

28 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मुठभेड़ में जैश के 2 आतंकी ढेर, पाक ने कई जगह तोड़ा सीजफायर

27 फरवरी 2019

plane crash budgam kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, सात शव बरामद

27 फरवरी 2019

indian army
Jammu

सीमा पर सैन्य हलचल बढ़ी, बीएसएफ संग सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा, हालात तनावपूर्ण

27 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बड़गाम में एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर के क्रैश साइट से बरामद हुई पिस्टल

1 मार्च 2019

