BJP MP from Jammu Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma has tested positive for COVID 19

जम्मू-कश्मीरः भाजपा सांसद जुगल किशोर शर्मा कोरोना संक्रमित, संपर्क में आए लोगों से की ये अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 02:23 PM IST
भाजपा सांसद जुगल किशोर शर्मा
भाजपा सांसद जुगल किशोर शर्मा - फोटो : @mpjugalkishore

जम्मू-पुंछ संसदीय क्षेत्र से भाजपा सांसद जुगल किशोर शर्मा की कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए दी है। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे रात हल्का बुखार था। मैंने स्वयं कोविड टेस्ट करवाया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा कि उन लोगों से मेरा अनुरोध है जो इन दिनों मेरे संपर्क में थे, वह सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से अपनी जांच करवा लें।
bjp mp jugal kishore sharma jammu

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

