शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Awam cum Ex-servicemen rally at Defence Institute of High Altitude Research by Siachen Brigade

जम्मू कश्मीरः सियाचिन ब्रिगेड ने रैली का किया आयोजन, काफी संख्या में लोगों ने लिया हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 11:27 AM IST
सियाचिन ब्रिगेड ने रैली का किया आयोजन
सियाचिन ब्रिगेड ने रैली का किया आयोजन - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
डिफेंस इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ हाई एल्टीट्यूड रिसर्च द्वारा सोमवार को एक रैली का आयोजन किया गया। यह कार्यक्रम फायर एंड फ्यूरी कोर के तत्वावधान में सियाचिन ब्रिगेड ने कराया। कार्यक्रम को अवाम सह पूर्व सैनिकों की रैली का नाम दिया गया है। इसमें काफी संख्या में लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन
Lucknow

ऐन वक्त पर टला योगी मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार, भाजपा ने मंत्रियों व विधायकों को बुला लिया था लखनऊ

19 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंची रेखा को सास ने धक्के देकर निकाला था बाहर, पति भी नहीं दे पाया साथ

18 अगस्त 2019

vinod mehra, rekha
vinod mehra
vinod mehra
vinod mehra and rekha
Bollywood

पहली बार ससुराल पहुंची रेखा को सास ने धक्के देकर निकाला था बाहर, पति भी नहीं दे पाया साथ

18 अगस्त 2019

अनंत सिंह के सामने हाथ जोड़ते 'सुशासन बाबू' नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

'बाहुबली' अनंत सिंह: जुर्म की दुनिया से सियासत तक की दास्तां, राजनीति में लाए 'सुशासन बाबू'

18 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
बारिश में बहा हाईवे
Shimla

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश से पांच नेशनल हाईवे समेत 850 से ज्यादा सड़कें बंद, 23 लोगों की मौत

18 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

अरुण जेटली पर राखी सावंत ने की विवादित पोस्ट, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा 'RIP'

18 अगस्त 2019

Arun Jaitley and Rakhi Sawant
Instagram Post
rakhi sawant
अभिनेत्री राखी सावंत
Bollywood

अरुण जेटली पर राखी सावंत ने की विवादित पोस्ट, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा 'RIP'

18 अगस्त 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश में बारिश से बहा हाईवे
India News

देशभर में बाढ़ और बारिश से 'त्राहिमाम', पहाड़ों से मैदान तक पढ़ें यहां हर राज्य की खबर

18 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
siachen brigade awam cum ex-servicemen rally defence institute of high altitude research defence institute
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

200 पूर्व लोकसभा सांसदों ने अब तक नहीं खाली किए बंगले

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: नेपाल में महिला को डायन बता जबरन मैला खिलाया, महिलाओं ने ही की ज्यादती

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से काटी नाक
Bareilly

चाकू से तलाकशुदा पत्नी की काटी नाक, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

Trichy Road Accident
India News

तमिलनाडु में 70 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरा वाहन, तीन बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अधिवक्ता दंपती को बेहोश कर लूटा, चलती कार से फेंककर फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह बोले- पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर को वापस लेना अगला लक्ष्य 

कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के ऐतिहासिक फैसले के बाद रविवार को केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा है कि अब सरकार का अगला लक्ष्य पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे वाले जम्मू-कश्मीर के हिस्से को वापस भारत गणराज्य में मिलाने का है।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की बौखलाहटः बॉर्डर पर लग रहे एक टावर को देखकर बेचैनी, पाक रेंजरों ने दिखाई लाल झंडी

19 अगस्त 2019

कांग्रेस नेता प्रणव शगोत्रा किए गए नजरबंद
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कांग्रेस नेता प्रणव शगोत्रा नजरबंद, बोले- लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर रही मोदी सरकार

19 अगस्त 2019

Mobile internet service was stopped again in Jammu, jammu and Kashmir latest news
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः फिर से बंद कर दी गई मोबाइल और इंटरनेट सेवा

18 अगस्त 2019

LoC
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पाक ने फिर किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, भारी गोलाबारी में 10 साल की बच्ची घायल

18 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: थल और वायुसेना को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने का आदेश, पाक रच रहा बड़ी साजिश

16 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकत का भारतीय सेना ने दिया करारा जवाब, 12 पाक सैनिक ढेर

16 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

युद्धविराम उल्लंघन: भारत ने पाक के तीन सैनिक मार गिराए, हमारे पांच जवानों की शहादत का दावा खारिज

16 अगस्त 2019

इंटरनेट सर्विस शुरू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पांच जिलों में बहाल हुई 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा, घाटी के 17 लैंडलाइन एक्सचेंज हुए चालू

17 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर हाईवे पर हाई अलर्ट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में फिदायीन हमले का इनपुट, हाईवे सहित कई जिले हाई अलर्ट पर

17 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

भारत से व्यापार बंद करने के बाद मुश्किल में पाकिस्तान, खाने पीने की चीजों के बाद दवाईयों की किल्लत

पाकिस्तान को भारत से व्यापार बंद करने का नतीजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है। महंगाई ने पाकिस्तान की कमर तोड़ दी है। अब तो पाकिस्तान में जीवन रक्षक दवाओं की भी किल्लत हो गई है।

19 अगस्त 2019

जितेन्द्र सिंह 1:20

मंत्री जितेन्द्र सिंह का पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर पर बयान, ‘अब PoK के देश में शामिल होने की दुआ करें'

19 अगस्त 2019

बारिश 1:50

उत्तराखंड में बारिश का कहर, नदिया बनीं सैलाब, हर तरफ तबाही का मंजर

18 अगस्त 2019

अखिलेश यादव 1:01

उत्तम प्रदेश की जगह अब यूपी बना 'हत्या प्रदेश': अखिलेश यादव

18 अगस्त 2019

अनंत सिंह 3:01

बाहुबली अनंत सिंह के जुर्म की दुनिया से सियासत तक की दास्तां

18 अगस्त 2019

Related

पेट्रोल पंप पर अफवाह फैलने के बाद लगी भीड़।
Jammu

शहर के पेट्रोल पंपों पर उमड़ पड़ा जन सैलाब

19 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

कश्मीर के केरन सेक्टर में घुसपैठ नाकाम, पाकिस्तान ने पीओके में कम्युनिकेशन हब किया विकसित

17 अगस्त 2019

जामयांग सेरिंग नामग्याल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: नामग्याल बोले- खुशी है कि मोदी जी के फैसले के कारण लद्दाख की चर्चा यूएन में हो रही

17 अगस्त 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पाकिस्तान के नापाक प्लान को सेना ने किया ध्वस्त, उड़ी सेक्टर में घुसपैठ नाकाम

15 अगस्त 2019

jammu school reopen latest photos after article 370 revoked
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सामान्य हो रहे हालात, सरकारी कामकाज शुरू, 19 अगस्त से खुलेंगे स्कूल

16 अगस्त 2019

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह ने घाटी के कई इलाकों का किया दौरा, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा

18 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited