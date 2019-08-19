जम्मू कश्मीरः सियाचिन ब्रिगेड ने रैली का किया आयोजन, काफी संख्या में लोगों ने लिया हिस्सा

J&K: An 'Awam cum Ex-servicemen' rally organised at Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) by Siachen Brigade under aegis of ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps for residents of Nubra and Shyok Valley yesterday pic.twitter.com/FTBT3JcRoK— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के ऐतिहासिक फैसले के बाद रविवार को केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा है कि अब सरकार का अगला लक्ष्य पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे वाले जम्मू-कश्मीर के हिस्से को वापस भारत गणराज्य में मिलाने का है।
19 अगस्त 2019