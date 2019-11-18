शहर चुनें

Avalanche hits Army positions in the Siachen Glacier Ladakh Jammu kashmir

लद्दाख के सियाचिन में हिमस्खलन, 18000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर बर्फ में दबे आठ जवान, बचाव कार्य शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 07:54 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
लद्दाख के सियाचिन में हिमस्खलन होने से सेना के आठ जवान बर्फ में काफी नीचे दब गए हैं। सेना ने जवानों को बचाने के लिए बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। हिमस्खलन उत्तरी ग्लेशियर में हुआ है जहां ऊंचाई लगभग 18,000 फीट से भी अधिक है। 
indian army siachen glacier ladakh union territory
