Jammu and Kashmir

सेना ने कहा: घाटी में अभी करीब 200 आतंकी, साल के अंत तक कम कर देंगे संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Thu, 24 Jun 2021 02:51 PM IST

सार

कश्मीर घाटी में आतंकियों की संख्या और संघर्षविराम को लेकर सेना का बड़ा बयान आया है।
चिनार कोर कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीपी पांडे
चिनार कोर कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीपी पांडे - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

चिनार कोर कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डीपी पांडे ने कहा कि घाटी में करीब 200 आतंकी हैं। उम्मीद है कि हम साल के अंत तक संख्या कम कर देंगे। संघर्षविराम पर उन्होंने कहा कि संघर्षविराम केवल इसलिए हुआ है क्योंकि यह सुनिश्चित करने की आवश्यकता है कि नियंत्रण रेखा पर हमारे लोग शांतिपूर्ण रहें और उनकी देखभाल की जाए। हर बार संघर्ष विराम के उल्लंघन में निशाने पर हमारे लोग रहे हैं।
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir army terrorists kashmir
