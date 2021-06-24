सेना ने कहा: घाटी में अभी करीब 200 आतंकी, साल के अंत तक कम कर देंगे संख्या

Ceasefire has happened only because of the requirement to ensure that our people along the LoC remains peaceful & is taken care of. As every time violation of ceasefire was happening, the target remained our people: Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander pic.twitter.com/wnZCqZh7GS— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
