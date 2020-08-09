शहर चुनें
An encounter has started at Sighanpor area of Kulgam

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम मे आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 09 Aug 2020 04:15 AM IST
Encounter
Encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर से कुलगाम में आतंकियों  और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक मुठभेड़ कुलगाम के सिंघानपोर इलाके में हो रही है। सुरक्षा बल जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। 
jammu kashmir news encounter in kulgam

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

