जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम मे आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी

जम्मू-कश्मीर से कुलगाम में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक मुठभेड़ कुलगाम के सिंघानपोर इलाके में हो रही है। सुरक्षा बल जवाबी कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं।

An encounter has started at Sighanpor area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police#JammuAndKashmir