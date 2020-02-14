शहर चुनें

अमरनाथ यात्रा की तारीख घोषित, 1 अप्रैल से रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 23 जून को रवाना होगा पहला जत्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 07:15 PM IST
बाबा अमरनाथ
बाबा अमरनाथ - फोटो : ANI
इस साल बाबा अमरनाथ यात्रा 23 जून से शुरू होगी। शुक्रवार को जम्मू में यात्रा को लेकर बोर्ड ने मीटिंग बुलाई थी, जिसमें इसको लेकर फैसला लिया गया है। इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता जम्मू-कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू ने की। बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि इस साल अमरनाथ यात्रा 23 जून से शुरू होकर तीन अगस्त तक चलेगी।  
amarnath yatra amarnath
