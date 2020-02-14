अमरनाथ यात्रा की तारीख घोषित, 1 अप्रैल से रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 23 जून को रवाना होगा पहला जत्था

Amarnath Yatra to commence on 23rd June and conclude on 3rd August. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor & Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Girish Chandra Murmu, presided over the 37th Board Meeting held in Jammu today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UTCBobPlVY— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020
हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन कमांडर नवीद बाबा के साथ गिरफ्तार डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह के मामले में जांच कर रही एनआईए ने कश्मीर में क्रॉस एलओसी ट्रेड से जुड़े एक पूर्व पदाधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया है।
14 फरवरी 2020