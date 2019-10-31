शहर चुनें

बस की चपेट में आने से फोटोग्राफर की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 31 Oct 2019 12:33 AM IST
जम्मू। नगरोटा इलाके में बस की चपेट में आने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक कटड़ा में फोटोग्राफी का काम करता था। मृतक शंकर पंजाब के लुधियाना का रहने वाला था। बुधवार को वह नगरोटा के पास पैदल जा रहा था। यहां उसे एक बस ने टक्कर मार दी। इसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। हादसा होने के बाद मौके पर काफी लोग जमा हो गए। हाईवे एंबुलेंस की मदद से उसे जीएमसी पहुंचाया गया। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत लाया घोषित कर दिया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम केे लिए जीएमसी के शवगृह में रखा गया है। ब्यूरो
